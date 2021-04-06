Resident Evil Village System Requirements: Ray Traced Vampires and Werewolves

Capcom has revealed the Resident Evil Village system requirements for the PC version on Steam. The sequel follows the saga of Ethan Winters, this time with some apparently very large vampire ladies. Based on what we've seen, you'll benefit from having one of the best graphics cards along with something from our list of the best CPUs for gaming when the game arrives on May 7.



The eighth entry in the series (VIII from Village), this will be the first Resident Evil to feature ray tracing technology. The developers have tapped AMD to help with the ray tracing implementation, however, so it's not clear whether it will run on Nvidia's RTX cards at launch, or if it will require a patch — and it's unlikely to get DLSS support, though it could make for a stunning showcase for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution if AMD can pull some strings.



We've got about a month to wait before the official launch. In the meantime, here are the official system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements for Resident Evil Village

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Recommended Requirements for Resident Evil Village

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700 API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Capcom notes that in either case, the game targets 1080p at 60 fps, though the framerate "might drop in graphics-intensive scenes." While the minimum requirements specify using the "Prioritize Performance" setting, it's not clear what settings are used for the recommended system.



The Resident Evil Village minimum system requirements are also for running the game without ray tracing, with a minimum requirement of an RTX 2060 (and likely future AMD GPUs like Navi 23), and a recommendation of at least an RTX 2070 or RX 6700 XT if you want to enable ray tracing. There's no mention of installation size yet, so we'll have to wait and see just how much of our SSD the game wants to soak up.



The CPU specs are pretty tame, and it's very likely you can use lower spec processors. For example, the Ryzen 3 1200 is the absolute bottom of the entire Ryzen family stack, with a 4-core/4-thread configuration running at up to 3.4GHz. The Core i5-7500 also has a 4-core/4-thread configuration, but runs at up to 3.8GHz, and it's generally higher in IPC than first generation Ryzen.



You should be able to run the game on even older/slower CPUs, though perhaps not at 60 fps. The recommended settings are a decent step up in performance potential, moving to 6-core/12-thread CPUs for both AMD and Intel, which are fairly comparable processors.



The graphics card will almost certainly play a bigger role in performance than the CPU, and while the baseline GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560 4GB are relatively attainable (the game apparently requires, maybe, 4GB or more VRAM), we wouldn't be surprised if that's with some form of dynamic resolution scaling enabled. Crank up the settings and the GTX 1070 and RX 5700 are still pretty modest cards, though the AMD card is significantly faster — not that you can find either in stock at acceptable prices these days, as we show in our GPU pricing index . But if you want to run the full-fat version of Resident Evil Village, with all the DXR bells and whistles at 1440p or 4K, you're almost certainly going to need something far more potent.