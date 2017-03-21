Cloud Imperium Games Will Use Vulkan For 'Star Citizen,' Not Supporting DirectX 12

At the moment, only a handful of games, such as Dota 2 and Doom, support the use of the Khronos Group’s Vulkan API. Now, another studio joins the list: Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), which is known for its current development on Star Citizen.



Vulkan is supposed to provide better performance for players while also reducing driver overhead and providing more control over GPU resources to developers. Ali Brown, the director of graphics engineering at CIG, revealed the news as part of a series of questions posed in the game’s forums. Even though CIG planned to add support DirectX 12 support for the game, the team switched to Vulkan because it could work with any OS, which wouldn’t force users to upgrade to Windows 10.

“Years ago we stated our intention to support DX12, but since the introduction of Vulkan which has the same feature set and performance advantages this seemed a much more logical rendering API to use as it doesn't force our users to upgrade to Windows 10 and opens the door for a single graphics API that could be used on all Windows 7, 8, 10 & [sic] Linux. As a result our current intention is to only support Vulkan and eventually drop support for DX11 as this shouldn't effect [sic] any of our backers.”

Brown said that DirectX 12 support would be added only if it had some sort of advantage over Vulkan. However, Brown wrote that both APIs have the same function, which is “to change the paradigm of the rendering pipeline.” The main difference is that Vulkan can work on multiple systems.

The switch to Vulkan isn’t the only major move by CIG in its ongoing development of Star Citizen. At the end of 2016, the studio announced that it was switching the overall development software from CryEngine to Amazon Lumberyard. The main reason for the change was the use of Amazon’s online services, specifically GameLift, which adds or subtracts the amount of servers needed in an online game (such as Star Citizen) based on the current number of players online.

