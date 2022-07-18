The RTX 3070 Powered MSI Crosshair Special Edition Gaming Laptop is Down to $1,456 Right Now: Real Deals

TheMSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15 is down to $1,456 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This system has a QHD 2560x1440p screen that's able to go up to 165MHz and an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. That's a nice deal on a beefy gaming laptop from MSI.

HyperX has their Cloud Revolver gaming headset reduced to $89 (opens in new tab) from its regular $149 pricing. This is a lovely reduction if you're looking for a new set of 7.1 surround sound headphones for your gaming and comms needs.

There's also a good deal on Logitech's fantastic G502 Hero gaming mouse (wired) which is now only $38 (opens in new tab) — that is a great price for a solidly built peripheral.

(opens in new tab) MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,799, now $1,456 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H 6+8 Core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, and 16GBs of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a Gen4 1TB NVMe SSD. All these components help to power the 165Hz, 2560x1440 resolution screen.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: was $149, now $89 at HP (opens in new tab)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver promotes its studio-grade sound stage that helps to reproduce fine sound details over its 50mm speaker drivers. It also features USB controls and comfortable memory foam ear cushioning on a sturdily constructed steel frame.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel.

(opens in new tab) G.Skill Ripjaws Series 64GB DDR4 3200MHz: was $164, now $149 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This dual-stick bundle consists of two DDR4 32GB RAM sticks with a speed of 3200MHz and a CAS Latency of 22. If you want to bulk up your system memory, this could be an option at this price.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile Cherry Switches: was $109, now $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a slim design and low-profile keys to match, this keep uses Cherry MX switches with a low actuation distance of just 1.0mm. This board is also per-key fully RGB via the Corsair iCUE software suite.

