Thermaltake Adds Hard Tubing Options To 'Pacific' Water Cooling Kits

Thermaltake announced two additions to its “Pacific” lineup of complete water cooling kits. The company previously had five options to choose from, but all of the kits included classic soft tubing. Thermaltake’s latest offerings include PETG hard tubing, which offers a more modern look.

Thermaltake stepped into the world of water cooling a couple years ago, and in that short time, the company has released a wide variety of products. You can pick up Tt-branded pumps, reservoirs, radiators, fittings, and water blocks as individual components, or you can opt for one of the company’s full water cooling kits and get them all together.

Full kits are excellent options for beginners, as they include all of the components you need to set up a loop. The drawback to these preconfigured packages usually comes down to component choice.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Thermaltake launched two hard tube kits today, actually. The Pacific RL360 D5 Hard Tube RGB Water Cooling Kit includes a 360mm radiator and three Riing 12 RGB LED fans, whereas the Pacific RL240 D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit has a 240mm radiator and two red Riing 12 LED fans. Both kits include four V-Tubler PETG tubes and six chrome hard tube compression fittings.

Thermaltake’s hard tube kits include a Pacific W1 CPU block and a Pacific PR22-D5 pump/reservoir combo, which are the same components found in the company’s flexible tubing kits. The Pacific RL360 and RL240 radiators are also found in Tt’s soft tubing kits.

The company did not reveal pricing for either kit, and we don't know when the products would make their way to retail. Tt did say these will be the company's "featured products in this year’s cooler category,” so we expect to see them available soon.

Pacific RL240 D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit Pacific RL360 D5 RGB Water Cooling Kit P/N CL-W128-CA12RE-A CL-W129-CA12SW-A Dimension (H x W x D) 223 (H) x 198 (W) x 518 (L) 223 (H) x 198 (W) x 518 (L) Weight 5.2 kg 5.5 kg Compatibility Intel LGA 2011/1366/1155/1156/1151/1150/775 Intel LGA 2011/1366/1155/1156/1151/1150/775 AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 Components Dimension Pump and Reservoir: 289.4 (H) x 84 (W) x 97.5(L) Pump and Reservoir: 289.4 (H) x 84 (W) x 97.5(L) Radiator : 64 (H) x 129 (W) x 282.5 (L) Radiator : 64 (H) x 129 (W) x 402.5 (L) Tube Dimension OD : 16mm , ID : 12mm , L : 500mm OD : 16mm , ID : 12mm , L : 500mm Fan Color Riing 12 LED Red Riing 256 Colors Coolant Color Red Red Kit Contents CPU Water Block CPU Water Block - Pacific W1 CPU Water Block x1 Pump/Reservoir - Pacific W1 CPU Water Block x1 Pump/Reservoir - Pacific PR22-D5 Pump/Reservoir Combo x1 Radiator - Pacific PR22-D5 Pump/Reservoir Combo x1 Radiator - Pacific RL240 Radiator x1 64 (H) x 129 (W) x 282.5 (L) x1 - Pacific RL360 Radiator x1 64 (H) x 129 (W) x 402.5 (L) x1 Fittings - Pacific G1/4 PETG Tube 16mm OD Compression - Chrome x6 - Pacific G1/4 PETG Tube 16mm OD Compression - Chrome x6 - Riing 12 LED Radiator Fan x2 - Riing 12 LED Radiator Fan 256 Color 3 Pack Tube - V-Tubler PETG Tube 16mm(5/8") OD 500mm 4Pack x1 - V-Tubler PETG Tube 16mm(5/8") OD 500mm 4Pack x1 - C1000 Red Opaque Coolant 1000ml x1 - C1000 Red Opaque Coolant 1000ml x1 Accessory - Intel and AMD Universal Backplated & Mounting Kit - Intel and AMD Universal Backplated & Mounting Kit - 24pin ATX Bridge Tool x1 - 24pin ATX Bridge Tool x1 - Thermaltake Thermal Grease x1 - Thermaltake Thermal Grease x1

