Zotac RTX 2080 AMP Card Now $100 Off, Comes with Battlefield V

It isn't often that you find great discounts on the leading-edge tech, but we have found a few discounts on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 floating around this holiday season. For instance, ZOTAC's RTX 2080 is now just $699, if you buy it from B&H Photo and click the "clip coupon" button. That's a savings of $100 right off the bat. But the card also comes with a free copy of Battlefield V, so you'll be ready for the raytraced action with the first game title to support the newest tech.

This card recently visited our labs, so we have an extensive review you can reference. In short: The factory overclocked RTX 2080 AMP comes with Zotac's custom Ice Storm 2.0 cooling solution that provides better cooling than Nvidia's own GeForce 2080 Founders Edition card. It also comes with a slightly higher boost clock rate of 1830 MHz, which is a decent bump over the Founder Edition's 1635 MHz. The extra tuning served up strong performance throughout our tests but be prepared to accommodate its triple-slot design. As expected for a card with a lower price point, the AMP doesn't come with the same robust construction as Nvidia's 2080 FE.

After recent price drops, we found this to be a compelling card for gamers craving smooth performance on high-refresh QHD monitors or playable frame rates at 4K. Knocking off another $100 and throwing in a free copy of Battlefield V makes it even more compelling. The B&H sale runs until November 26 at 12 PM ET.

