Do you need a mouse with an 8K polling rate?

News
By
Published

Hint: You don't.

Gaming Mouse
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For years, the standard polling rate for gaming peripherals — mice, keyboards, etc. — has been 1,000 Hz, which equates to a delay, or latency, of 1 millisecond. This is significantly higher than the standard polling rate for non-gaming peripherals, by the way, which is 125 Hz (8ms latency) — in fact, it's eight times as fast.

Well, over the last couple of years, gaming companies have been asking: What if we made the polling rate even faster than 1,000 Hz? What if we made it eight times as fast?

Sarah Jacobsson Purewal
Sarah Jacobsson Purewal
Senior Editor, Peripherals

Sarah Jacobsson Purewal is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware covering peripherals, software, and custom builds. You can find more of her work in PCWorld, Macworld, TechHive, CNET, Gizmodo, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, SHAPE, Cosmopolitan, and just about everywhere else.