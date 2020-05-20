ASRock Z490 PG Velocita Motherboard Review: Full Featured and Speedy

Our test system uses an updated W10 64-bit OS (1909 as of 4/20/2020) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
Test System Components
|CPU
|Intel i9-10900K
|Memory
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)
|Memory 2
|G.Skill Trident Z Royale 4x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
|GPU
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 1909
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Driver 445.75
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 445.74
For this review, we’ll be comparing the ASRock Z490 PG Velocita ($259.99) to the Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero ($399.99), Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master ($389.99), and the MSI MEG Z490 Ace ($399.99). By price, perhaps a more appropriate comparison would have been with the ASRock Z490 Taichi, but we’ll be comparing that with other flagship offerings shortly.
G.Skill provided both RAM kits for this review platform.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|The Division 2
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
