Corsair TX650M Power Supply Review: Quietly Good

The Corsair TX650M features a semi-modular cable design to save some money, but the company didn't make any compromises with its internals. Corsair used high-quality parts, and the build quality is superb. With a bit higher overall performance, this unit would deserve a spot on our best PSUs page. If you need a fully modular cable design, look at the Corsair RM650x, which costs a little more.

Corsair new TX-M PSU line, for some reason, hasn't gotten much attention yet. So several weeks after its release, we are still among the first to take a look at them. The line consists of three models, with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. We will evaluate the middle member with 650W max power. With only 140mm depth, all TX-M units have super-compact dimensions. Finally, all are rated as Gold by 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, and the TX650M has an A- noise rating.

Because of the compact dimensions, a 120mm fan had to be used with the TX650M. To keep costs low, it uses a rifle bearing instead of a fluid-dynamic spinner. According to Corsair, all protection features are correctly set, and we will confirm this during our test sessions. Lastly, PSUs with modern platforms like the TX650M usually deliver full power at 12V, but this is not the case here, because the rail is limited to 612W.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (semi) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR120L) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 51 3 0.8 Watts 130 612 15 9.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables and Connectors

Native Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-20AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG Modular Cables 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG SATA (500mm+95mm+95mm) 2 6 18AWG 4 pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG

The only fixed cables on the TX650M are the essential ones. Still, it would be nice to see only modular cables. Corsair equipped this unit with two EPS and four PCIe connectors, which are more than enough for its capacity. The amount of SATA connectors looks low, but it should suffice for any mid-level system, while the number of 4-pin Molex connectors is adequate. Lastly, there are in-cable caps, which help with ripple suppression and transient response but make cable management and routing tougher.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-2R58 (2.5Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU25KH (800V, 22.5A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Advanced Power Electronics AP30SL60WL (650V, 16.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D04060A (600V, 4A @ 155°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (450V, 270uF each or 540uF combined, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXG) Main Switchers 2x Advanced Power Electronics AP65SL130DI (650V, 16.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & Champion CM03AX Resonant Controller Champion CU6901VPA Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 4x Advanced Power Electronics AP4N1R8CMT-A (45V, 180A, Rds(on): 1.8mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Advanced Power Electronics AP0403GH (30V, 50A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 5x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXJ), 1x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY)

Polymer: 10x Nippon Chemi-Con, 4x FPCAP Step-Down DC-DC Converter Texas Instruments TPS54231 Supervisor IC IN1S429I-SCG (OVP, UVP, OCP, SG, PGO) Fan Model Corsair NR120L (120mm, 12V, 0.22A, Rifle Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x Diodes Incorporated SBR10E45P5 SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY278GN

Although the PCB inside this PSU is small, it is still underpopulated, leaving lots of clearance for increased airflow. This platform is made by Great Wall (GW), and the build quality is superb. Moreover, Corsair used high-quality parts, making us wonder why the warranty isn't as long as in the RMx models. Possibly Corsair didn't want to create internal competition between these two lines. The only thing that looks weird is the number of fixed wires installed. They're on a corner of the PCB though, so they don't notably affect airflow to the close-by electrolytic caps.

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, with an additional CM choke, and it does a great job in suppressing incoming and outgoing EMI emissions. There is also an MOV and an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo, for protecting against voltage surges and large inrush currents.

The single bridge rectifier can handle up to 22.5A of current at 100 degrees Celsius, so it will easily meet this PSU's demands.

The APFC converter uses two FETs and a single CREE diode, which could be stronger. The bulk caps are of high quality since they are provided by Rubycon, while the APFC controller is a Champion CM6500, supported by a CM03AX.

The main FETs are by Advanced Power Electronics, which also provides the APFC FETs, and are installed into a half-bridge topology. Typically, there is an LLC resonant converter to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901.

Four FETs regulate the 12V rail. There is room for two more, which the stronger TXM models utilize. A small heatsink right beside the FETs helps them cool down.

There are few electrolytic caps, but they are of high quality. Like the electrolytic ones, all the polymer caps are made by Japanese manufacturers.

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY278GN and the 5VSB rectifier on the secondary side is an SBR, by Diodes Incorporated.

The small modular board has several polymer caps for better ripple suppression.

The main supervisor IC is a IN1S429I-SCG, which supports all essential protection features by OTP. The latter is provided through another circuit, as usual.

There is not much to see on the solder side of the PCB. Nonetheless, soldering quality is great.

The NR120L fan uses a rifle bearing, which sits between sleeve- and fluid-dynamic bearings in terms of reliability. Given that Corsair pays extra attention to the fans it uses in its PSU products, the NR120L will likely outlive the warranty.

