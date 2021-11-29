Corsair TX650M Power Supply Review: Quietly Good

Performance Rating
With lower than 30mV ripple at 12V at full load, and better transient response, the average performance would be notably boosted.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The average noise output is low. Not as low as the 2021 model of the RM650x, but still low enough to satisfy most users.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The average efficiency is in the middle of the pack, so satisfactory.
Power Factor Rating
The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.
The APFC converter achieves good performance.
