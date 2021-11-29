Corsair TX650M Power Supply Review: Quietly Good

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

XPG Core Reactor 650 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is within 1% on all rails, so it's tight enough.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power-OK signal is accurate but lower than 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents could be lower, especially with 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 3.604A 1.997A 2.002A 0.992A 65.004 82.251% 955 24.8 40.21°C 0.977 12.043V 5.008V 3.297V 5.042V 79.031 45.25°C 115.18V 20% 8.228A 2.998A 3.005A 1.192A 129.952 88.479% 927 23.8 40.54°C 0.984 12.037V 5.005V 3.294V 5.034V 146.873 46.28°C 115.18V 30% 13.223A 3.501A 3.509A 1.393A 194.941 90.544% 892 22.6 41.56°C 0.983 12.016V 5V 3.291V 5.027V 215.299 47.56°C 115.15V 40% 18.218A 4.004A 4.014A 1.594A 260.039 90.889% 982 26.1 41.93°C 0.987 12.012V 4.997V 3.289V 5.021V 286.106 48.65°C 115.16V 50% 22.865A 5.008A 5.022A 1.796A 325.034 90.823% 1052 27.5 42.5°C 0.99 12.006V 4.993V 3.286V 5.013V 357.877 49.69°C 115.16V 60% 27.484A 6.016A 6.033A 1.998A 389.58 90.549% 1088 29.0 42.68°C 0.991 11.999V 4.988V 3.283V 5.005V 430.24 50.46°C 115.16V 70% 32.162A 7.024A 7.045A 2.202A 454.93 90.021% 1182 32.8 43°C 0.993 11.996V 4.984V 3.28V 4.997V 505.36 51.22°C 115.17V 80% 36.848A 8.003A 8.058A 2.305A 519.608 89.408% 1255 32.6 43.68°C 0.994 11.991V 4.98V 3.276V 4.99V 581.162 52.48°C 115.17V 90% 41.938A 8.544A 8.555A 2.409A 585.202 88.808% 1323 34.4 44.16°C 0.994 11.986V 4.975V 3.273V 4.983V 658.954 53.58°C 115.18V 100% 46.772A 9.057A 9.086A 3.016A 650.053 88.03% 1401 36.2 45.89°C 0.995 11.980V 4.969V 3.269V 4.975V 738.446 55.87°C 115.19V 110% 51.472A 10.083A 10.206A 3.021A 714.702 87.203% 1482 37.7 46.67°C 0.995 11.975V 4.96V 3.263V 4.966V 819.589 57.55°C 115.19V CL1 0.116A 15.727A 15.736A 0A 131.316 82.497% 1247 32.4 42.57°C 0.985 12.036V 4.979V 3.279V 5.012V 159.177 49.59°C 115.19V CL2 0.116A 25.138A 0A 0A 126.402 80.819% 1160 31.0 43.73°C 0.984 12.040V 4.973V 3.282V 5.028V 156.401 51.53°C 115.2V CL3 0.116A 0A 25.104A 0A 83.9 75.719% 1117 29.6 44.42°C 0.987 12.035V 5V 3.286V 5.013V 110.804 53.26°C 115.2V CL4 54.220A 0A 0A 0A 649.926 89.077% 1370 35.4 45.51°C 0.995 11.987V 4.974V 3.271V 4.996V 729.622 55.57°C 115.18V

PF readings are satisfactory, and the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load and even more, at sky-high operating temperatures. We pushed it at up to 47 degrees Celsius, and it didn't sweat.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.240A 0.499A 0.5A 0.198A 20.003 75.475% 881 22.1 36.78°C 0.904 11.979V 5.011V 3.3V 5.049V 26.503 39.94°C 115.18V 40W 2.714A 0.699A 0.7A 0.297A 40.001 77.508% 883 22.2 37.97°C 0.963 12.044V 5.01V 3.299V 5.047V 51.609 41.64°C 115.18V 60W 4.196A 0.898A 0.9A 0.397A 59.999 82.36% 921 23.6 38.74°C 0.976 12.044V 5.01V 3.298V 5.045V 72.85 42.82°C 115.18V 80W 5.674A 1.098A 1.101A 0.496A 79.957 85.181% 929 23.9 39.19°C 0.98 12.043V 5.009V 3.298V 5.043V 93.867 43.8°C 115.18V

It would be nice to see over 80% efficiency with 40W load. Moreover, since there is no semi-passive mode, the fan spins at all times. This is not a problem, though, since it is barely audible at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 0.872A 0.269A 0.269A 0.052A 12.931 70.597% 849 20.8 23.84°C 0.835 11.966V 5.006V 3.298V 5.05V 18.317 25.84°C 115.17V

With 2% load, efficiency is over 70%, as the ATX spec requires.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency with light loads could be higher, while it is satisfactory with normal loads and pretty high with 2% of the PSU's max-rated capacity.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.505W 77.619% 0.096 5.051V 0.651W 115.16V 2 0.25A 1.263W 81.277% 0.195 5.051V 1.554W 115.16V 3 0.55A 2.778W 82.536% 0.299 5.05V 3.366W 115.16V 4 1A 5.05W 82.817% 0.364 5.049V 6.098W 115.17V 5 1.5A 7.575W 82.121% 0.4 5.048V 9.224W 115.17V 6 3A 15.138W 79.785% 0.451 5.045V 18.973W 115.16V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.963V 5.007V 3.298V 5.051V 4.395 0.412 115.17V Standby 0.047 0.007 115.17V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Power consumption in standby is low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is relaxed, given the operating conditions. Moreover, there is a weird drop in fan speed with 200W load.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU is silent up to 350W, and it needs more than 450W to exceed 30 dBA. All in all, this is a quiet PSU.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content