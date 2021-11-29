Corsair TX650M Power Supply Review: Quietly Good

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
Load regulation is within 1% on all rails, so it's tight enough.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power-OK signal is accurate but lower than 16ms.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
Inrush currents could be lower, especially with 230V input.
Leakage Current
In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.
The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.
Leakage current is low.
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|10%
|3.604A
|1.997A
|2.002A
|0.992A
|65.004
|82.251%
|955
|24.8
|40.21°C
|0.977
|12.043V
|5.008V
|3.297V
|5.042V
|79.031
|45.25°C
|115.18V
|20%
|8.228A
|2.998A
|3.005A
|1.192A
|129.952
|88.479%
|927
|23.8
|40.54°C
|0.984
|12.037V
|5.005V
|3.294V
|5.034V
|146.873
|46.28°C
|115.18V
|30%
|13.223A
|3.501A
|3.509A
|1.393A
|194.941
|90.544%
|892
|22.6
|41.56°C
|0.983
|12.016V
|5V
|3.291V
|5.027V
|215.299
|47.56°C
|115.15V
|40%
|18.218A
|4.004A
|4.014A
|1.594A
|260.039
|90.889%
|982
|26.1
|41.93°C
|0.987
|12.012V
|4.997V
|3.289V
|5.021V
|286.106
|48.65°C
|115.16V
|50%
|22.865A
|5.008A
|5.022A
|1.796A
|325.034
|90.823%
|1052
|27.5
|42.5°C
|0.99
|12.006V
|4.993V
|3.286V
|5.013V
|357.877
|49.69°C
|115.16V
|60%
|27.484A
|6.016A
|6.033A
|1.998A
|389.58
|90.549%
|1088
|29.0
|42.68°C
|0.991
|11.999V
|4.988V
|3.283V
|5.005V
|430.24
|50.46°C
|115.16V
|70%
|32.162A
|7.024A
|7.045A
|2.202A
|454.93
|90.021%
|1182
|32.8
|43°C
|0.993
|11.996V
|4.984V
|3.28V
|4.997V
|505.36
|51.22°C
|115.17V
|80%
|36.848A
|8.003A
|8.058A
|2.305A
|519.608
|89.408%
|1255
|32.6
|43.68°C
|0.994
|11.991V
|4.98V
|3.276V
|4.99V
|581.162
|52.48°C
|115.17V
|90%
|41.938A
|8.544A
|8.555A
|2.409A
|585.202
|88.808%
|1323
|34.4
|44.16°C
|0.994
|11.986V
|4.975V
|3.273V
|4.983V
|658.954
|53.58°C
|115.18V
|100%
|46.772A
|9.057A
|9.086A
|3.016A
|650.053
|88.03%
|1401
|36.2
|45.89°C
|0.995
|11.980V
|4.969V
|3.269V
|4.975V
|738.446
|55.87°C
|115.19V
|110%
|51.472A
|10.083A
|10.206A
|3.021A
|714.702
|87.203%
|1482
|37.7
|46.67°C
|0.995
|11.975V
|4.96V
|3.263V
|4.966V
|819.589
|57.55°C
|115.19V
|CL1
|0.116A
|15.727A
|15.736A
|0A
|131.316
|82.497%
|1247
|32.4
|42.57°C
|0.985
|12.036V
|4.979V
|3.279V
|5.012V
|159.177
|49.59°C
|115.19V
|CL2
|0.116A
|25.138A
|0A
|0A
|126.402
|80.819%
|1160
|31.0
|43.73°C
|0.984
|12.040V
|4.973V
|3.282V
|5.028V
|156.401
|51.53°C
|115.2V
|CL3
|0.116A
|0A
|25.104A
|0A
|83.9
|75.719%
|1117
|29.6
|44.42°C
|0.987
|12.035V
|5V
|3.286V
|5.013V
|110.804
|53.26°C
|115.2V
|CL4
|54.220A
|0A
|0A
|0A
|649.926
|89.077%
|1370
|35.4
|45.51°C
|0.995
|11.987V
|4.974V
|3.271V
|4.996V
|729.622
|55.57°C
|115.18V
PF readings are satisfactory, and the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load and even more, at sky-high operating temperatures. We pushed it at up to 47 degrees Celsius, and it didn't sweat.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|20W
|1.240A
|0.499A
|0.5A
|0.198A
|20.003
|75.475%
|881
|22.1
|36.78°C
|0.904
|11.979V
|5.011V
|3.3V
|5.049V
|26.503
|39.94°C
|115.18V
|40W
|2.714A
|0.699A
|0.7A
|0.297A
|40.001
|77.508%
|883
|22.2
|37.97°C
|0.963
|12.044V
|5.01V
|3.299V
|5.047V
|51.609
|41.64°C
|115.18V
|60W
|4.196A
|0.898A
|0.9A
|0.397A
|59.999
|82.36%
|921
|23.6
|38.74°C
|0.976
|12.044V
|5.01V
|3.298V
|5.045V
|72.85
|42.82°C
|115.18V
|80W
|5.674A
|1.098A
|1.101A
|0.496A
|79.957
|85.181%
|929
|23.9
|39.19°C
|0.98
|12.043V
|5.009V
|3.298V
|5.043V
|93.867
|43.8°C
|115.18V
It would be nice to see over 80% efficiency with 40W load. Moreover, since there is no semi-passive mode, the fan spins at all times. This is not a problem, though, since it is barely audible at light loads.
2% or 10W Load Test
From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|0.872A
|0.269A
|0.269A
|0.052A
|12.931
|70.597%
|849
|20.8
|23.84°C
|0.835
|11.966V
|5.006V
|3.298V
|5.05V
|18.317
|25.84°C
|115.17V
With 2% load, efficiency is over 70%, as the ATX spec requires.
Efficiency & Power Factor
Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.
Efficiency with light loads could be higher, while it is satisfactory with normal loads and pretty high with 2% of the PSU's max-rated capacity.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.1A
|0.505W
|77.619%
|0.096
|5.051V
|0.651W
|115.16V
|2
|0.25A
|1.263W
|81.277%
|0.195
|5.051V
|1.554W
|115.16V
|3
|0.55A
|2.778W
|82.536%
|0.299
|5.05V
|3.366W
|115.16V
|4
|1A
|5.05W
|82.817%
|0.364
|5.049V
|6.098W
|115.17V
|5
|1.5A
|7.575W
|82.121%
|0.4
|5.048V
|9.224W
|115.17V
|6
|3A
|15.138W
|79.785%
|0.451
|5.045V
|18.973W
|115.16V
The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|11.963V
|5.007V
|3.298V
|5.051V
|4.395
|0.412
|115.17V
|Standby
|0.047
|0.007
|115.17V
Power consumption in standby is low.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan speed profile is relaxed, given the operating conditions. Moreover, there is a weird drop in fan speed with 200W load.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU is silent up to 350W, and it needs more than 450W to exceed 30 dBA. All in all, this is a quiet PSU.
