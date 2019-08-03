NZXT H510 Elite Review: A Performance Show Case

The current trend of RGB lighting and tempered glass panels makes it obvious that many people like to showcase their system builds. NZXT's H510 Elite is just that, a show case (pardon the pun) that puts your system on display and includes everything an enthusiast could ask for. But, at $170 (UK price as yet unknown), the H510 Elite faces stiff competition, especially from the company's own H510 and H510i chassis. Those bringing your RGB fans over from a previous build could save as much as one hundred dollars by opting for the H510 or H510i.

Specifications

Type Compact Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Dimensions (HxWxD) 18.11 x 8.27 x 16.85 inches (460 x 210 x 428mm) Space Above Motherboard 2 inches (50mm) Card Length 15 inches (381mm) CPU Cooler Height 6.5 inches (165mm) Power Supply Format ATX Weight 16.5 lbs (7.48 kg) External Bays ✗

Internal Bays 2x 3.5" / 2x 2.5”

Card Slots 7x (plus two vertical) Ports/Jacks 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1, audio/mic combo jack Other 1x RGB LED strip included Front Fans 2x Aer RGB 140mm (Up to 2x 120/140mm) Rear Fans 1x 120mm (Up to 1x 120mm) Top Fans ✗ (Up to 1x 120/140mm) Bottom Fans ✗

Side Fans ✗

Damping ✗ Warranty 2 years





image003

image005 image003

image005

The NZXT H510 Elite’s exterior shares many features with other H series cases, but has the notable addition of a tempered-glass front panel, a smaller front I/O area, and RGB-lit fans. Constructed of tempered glass, plastic, and steel that’s painted black inside and out, the H510 Elite measures 8.27 x 18.11 x 16.85 inches (210 x 460 x 428mm) and tips the scales at just 16.5lbs (7.48kg). This $170 chassis comes with a two-year limited warranty.

image007

image009 image007

image009

A newly redesigned, compact I/O area at the leading edge of the top features only one USB3 Gen2 Type-C and one USB3 Gen1 port, a headphone and microphone combo jack and a power button. At the rear of the top panel you will find a 140 x 140mm area with slotted screw holes that can accommodate both 120 and 140mm fans.

image011

image013

image015

image017 image011

image013

image015

image017

The tempered-glass side and front panels attach to the frame via push pins in the upper corners. The side panel is secured with a single thumbscrew and two small Philips-head screws secure the front panel. Two of the case’s RGB fans are mounted behind it. The opposite side panel is stamped steel and is secured in the rear with captured metal thumbscrews. At the front of this panel you will find a 2 x 16 inch strip of ventilation holes with dual-layer black metal mesh (a coarse perforated metal, backed by fine metal screening material) that provides a path for fresh air to be drawn into the chassis.

image019

image021 image019

image021

In the rear of the chassis, you'll find an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, seven standard expansion-card slots (plus two vertical for showing off your graphics card), and an exhaust-fan mounting location that’s equipped with a 120mm fan.

A removable plastic mesh filter covers the PSU intake opening in the bottom of the case. The large, rectangular rubber-coated feet keep the case approximately one inch off the ground to facilitate air intake to the power supply.

image025

image027

image029 image025

image027

image029

The filtration system is basic yet effective and will keep most dirt and dust particles from entering your system. But the small size of the front and side filters means you'll be cleaning them more often. On a side note, we noticed that not only does the NZXT 510 Elite lack a fan in the top mounting location, but a filter as well. We only mention this because almost all of the previous H series chassis (even budget models) we've tested were equipped with both.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content