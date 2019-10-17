Exclusive: Testing Intel's Unreleased Core i9-9900KS

Core i9-9900K Rendering, Compression, Decompression and Encryption Performance
|Memory
|Chart Entry
|DDR4-2666
|Core i9-9900KS CL, Core i9-9900KS H115i, Core i9-9900K, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900X, 9900K @ 5.0 DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3600
|Core i9-9900KS @ 5.2, Core i9-9900K @ 5.0, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900X
Rendering
As we can see throughout this series of tests, AMD's Ryzen processors undoubtedly sit atop the multi-threaded benchmark throne.
You'll notice that the tuned -9900KS doesn't fare as well as the overclocked Core i9-9900K in the LuxMark test, despite its 200 MHz frequency advantage and similar memory data transfer rates. We're tentatively chalking that up to overhead from the in-silicon mitigations we tested on page two, but it's possible this is a motherboard firmware issue, as well.
The Core i9-9900KS leads the Pov-Ray testing and gives us the expected performance improvements in several tests, but Ryzen 9 3900X retains its lead in almost all of these threaded tests.
Compression, Decompression and Encryption
Our threaded compression and decompression 7-Zip and ZLib tests work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation.
These tests largely leverage AMD's multi-threaded heft, much like we observed in the rendering tests. It's noteworthy that AMD's architecture is far superior in hashing and AES encryption workloads, beating the -9900K/S models on a per-core basis.
I still find it funny that AMD's 12 core CPU consumes less power than Intel's 8-core. My how the times have changed...
Considering the clock speed difference and that while its not quite 7nm it is still a smaller node than Intels 14nm its not surprising at all. If anything its to be expected. If Intel was using less power with a massive clock speed advantage on a larger process then something would be wrong.
is it possible to have Paul also test these new chips with mitigation on how they affect PCIe SSD performance?