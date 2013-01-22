Trending

Huawei Announces Quad-Core Ascend G615 Smartphone

By

Powered by quad-core 1.4GHz Hisilicon K3V2 processor.

Huawei has announced another smartphone in the form of the quad-core Ascend G615 handset.

The Ascend G615 houses a 4.5-inch IPS display with a 720p resolution and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Hisilicon K3V2 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable through a microSD slot.

As well as running on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (it'll be upgraded to 4.1 Jelly Bean soon after launch), the device also sports an 8-megapixel camera, accompanied by a 1.3-megapixel front-facing snapper. Huawei promised 11 hours of talk time with a 2,150mAh battery.

The smartphone, which will retail for €299 ($397), will initially launch in Germany next month, followed by a global release soon after.

During CES, meanwhile, Huawei announced the world's most powerful smartphone, the Ascend D2 (read our hands-on impressions here), and a device with the world's largest screen found on a phone in the form of the 6.1-inch Ascend Mate -- head on over to our CES 2013 preview of the device. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also said to be working on the quad-core Ascend P2.

The company itself has been considerably vocal about its investment in the U.S. market. As well as blaming the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on the supposed lack of innovation in the technology industry, the firm claims that it offers the best products rather than Samsung or Apple.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Caspase 23 January 2013 04:55
    Hands-on impression link not working
    Reply
  • huggles12 23 January 2013 05:05
    There's really no excuse for a phone to be shipping with 4.0 ICS in 2013.
    Reply