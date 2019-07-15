Acer Predator Helios 300 with GTX 1060, 144 Hz Screen Now $899

On Amazon Prime Day, we're seeing a number of gaming laptops with last-gen, Nvidia 10-series GPUs on great sales. Case in point: the Acer Predator Helios 300 with GTX 1060 graphics, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 144 Hz screen is just $899, reduced from $999.

We haven't tested this particular configuration of the Helios 300, but our colleagues at Laptop Mag reviewed this same laptop, but in white, last year. They loved the high-speed, 15.6-inch screen's gorgeous color and strong brightness and noted that the laptop achieved a smooth 35 fps in Rise of the Tomb Raider at high settings.

Though the GTX 1060 has since been replaced by the GTX 1660 in Nvidia's lineup, this chip is more than fast enough for high-quality 1080p gaming and even VR. Considering the laptop's speedy CPU and plethora of RAM, this could also be a good laptop for a student who needs to do school projects from the dorm while gaming after the homework is done.

The only real downside to this Helios configuration is its mediocre 256GB SSD. Fortunately, the laptop is easily upgradeable and we know that you can get SSDs for ridiculously low prices this Prime Day.

