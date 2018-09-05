Trending

Alphacool Launches RTX AIO Liquid Coolers With Nearly Silent Pump

Alphacool's latest Eiswolf 240 GPX-Pro closed-loop liquid cooler (CLC) is geared toward future Nvidia RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti owners who want to put their graphics card under water but don't fancy setting up a custom watercooling loop.

While Alphacool already has a range of Eiswolf products for a very extensive list of graphics cards, the German watercooling specialist is touting that the RTX-specific model features a new pump design. The suction pump, as the company calls it, aims to minimize the pump's volume while increasing cooling performance. As the name suggests, the design is centered around the suction principle, which allows for less turbulence and a more even flow. Alphacool claims the end result is a nearly inaudible pump.

The liquid is pumped into a 240mm radiator cooled by a pair of Alphacool fans. The radiator itself is only 30mm thick, so it should fit into modern cases without much problem. The radiator is connected to the pump via a pair of 11/8mm rubber hoses with anti-kink springs. The Eiswolf 240 GPX-Pro utilizes conventional G1/4 inch fittings, allowing owners to swap out the tubing easily for another of their choice. The included hoses come with quick release connectors so you can connect the Eiswolf 240 GPX-Pro to an Alphacool Eisbaer CPU AIO liquid cooler and harness the power of two pumps and two radiators in a single watercooling loop. Additionally, this combination provides a fail safe measure; in an unlikely situation where one pumps fails, the other can keep the watercooling going.

As added value, the Eiswolf 240 GPX-Pro includes a backplate for your RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti. The backplate is said to improve cooling performance by providing passive cooling and better heat dissipation while also being an aesthetic accessory to cover the rear of the graphic's card printed circuit board (PCB). There's just a small opening for the PCIe power connectors.

Alphacool listed the Eiswolf 240 GPX-Pro on its eStore for €179.95, which roughly translates to $210. The delivery date is two to three weeks from time of purchase.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 05 September 2018 20:48
    Thank you for writing "nearly silent" and not "very silent!" I find this frustrating, especially in journalism where it's expected the writer should understand what words mean. :)
    With the added backplate this thing looks extremely perfect.
  • poopflinger 05 September 2018 21:52
    I use the Eiswolf GPX Pro to cool my Zotac GTX 1080ti. It rarely gets over 50 degrees under extended periods of gaming at 4k. I was really hoping to get an EK GPU block for it, but they don't make one. I'm glad I discovered Alphacool. The design is a bit different in concept to EK. The water doesn't really circulate throughout the GPU block. Since the pump is on the GPU block, the water only directly cools the processor of the GPU and passively cools the rest of the block which acts as a giant heat sink. Still very effective. It took a long time for me install the waterblock on the GPU, however. Thermal pads need to placed on the front and back of the PCB. It took me hours to meticulously line up all the thermal pads that had to be placed on the PCB. In the end, it was well worth it. Dropped temps by over 30 degrees Celcius. I would expect similar cooling capability with the RTX series.
  • Lucky_SLS 06 September 2018 03:21
    RIP EK Phoenix?
  • shrapnel_indie 06 September 2018 13:11
    It might not be full blown custom, but it is a more custom than the average AiO... with a price that reflects that.
  • saunupe1911 06 September 2018 14:45
    These things always seemed low volume to me. I mean how many people actually take the existing back plates off their $500 to $1200 cards and void the warranty. Or does this attach to the existing back plate?
  • Krazie_Ivan 06 September 2018 22:40
    i'd love to have this along side my Eisbaer 360, but i think 3 changes would make it perfect;
    - offer a 360mm rad version
    - offer a partial kit of the heatsink that can mate-up with an Eisbaer (ala Kraken G12)
    - design the heatsink with inter-changeable plates under it so the unit can be easily/cheaply transferred between cards when upgrading (& fit a larger variety of "partner boards")
  • poopflinger 07 September 2018 22:32
    21299120 said:
    i'd love to have this along side my Eisbaer 360, but i think 3 changes would make it perfect;
    - offer a 360mm rad version
    - offer a partial kit of the heatsink that can mate-up with an Eisbaer (ala Kraken G12)
    - design the heatsink with inter-changeable plates under it so the unit can be easily/cheaply transferred between cards when upgrading (& fit a larger variety of "partner boards")

    I would love to see variations in the Eiswolf kits as well. Currently, by default, my GPU block kit came with a 120mm radiator. I wanted a 240mm radiator, so I had to order just the GPU block separately and added the quick-connect 240mm radiator to it. This likely cost me extra money to do it this way but it was the only option. It would be nice to have options in radiator size with these kits.
