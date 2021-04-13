Apple Sets the Date for Spring Reloaded Event: April 20

Apple has officially sent out invitations to the company's next event called Spring Reloaded. The event will be held online on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Considering the plethora of rumors surrounding Apple's products due to be announced this year, it is close to impossible to guess what the company plans to unveil next week.

The official invitation flyer has a wavy Apple logo along with Spring Loaded tagline, which gives little food for imagination. The official video has Apple Park inner yard with more squiggly lines that form Apple's logo, which also implies almost nothing (except, perhaps, a new Apple Pencil).

Typically, Apple refreshes its tablet lineups in the spring, but since it introduced new iPads and iPad Airs last September, it's more likely that the company will release new iPad Pros along with a series of accessories. Speaking of accessories, rumor has it that Apple will finally introduce its AirTag devices at the event. (These are supposed to help in finding lost items.)

Meanwhile, Apple now has plethora of various non-compute devices, including Apple TV set-top-box and smart speakers. The current 5th Generation Apple TV (based on the ancient A10X Fusion) was released in 2017, so it's past time for it to be replaced by something new.

Over the past few months, we reported on Apple's plans to introduce brand-new Mac Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air PCs running its own processors this year. All of these systems will likely be powered by successors of the Apple M1, so we'd suspect refreshed versions of MBP 13 and MBA to launch later this year. Meanwhile, Apple typically launches new MBP and iMac systems in June and MacBook Pro PCs in Q4, so, chances that next week the company will reveal revamped PCs are low.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a Mini LED display. While Apple is evaluating the Mini LED technology, like any other display supplier, it is unclear whether the company is willing to replace its Pro Display XDR a little less two years after it was introduced and less than 1.5 years after it was launched. To that end, it is not likely that Apple will introduce a new ultra-high-end monitor next week.