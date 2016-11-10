The Zombie Apocalypse Has A Release Date: 'Arizona Sunshine' Launches In December

Vertigo Games’ long awaited VR zombie apocalypse game, Arizona Sunshine, finally has a release date. The first-person open world survival horror game will launch alongside the Oculus Touch controllers in December.

We got our first taste of Arizona Sunshine in January at the Steam VR Developer Showcase. John Coleman, Vertigo Games’ Director of Business Development, gave us a sneak peak of an early build of the game and the experience left us desperately wanting more. Since then, we’ve been anxiously awaiting our chance to dive back into the zombie infested Arizona desert. Thankfully, that wait is coming to an end.

Vertigo Games finally revealed the launch date and price for Arizona Sunshine. The developer will release the game on two platforms on December 6, and pre-orders are open now.

Arizona Sunshine is a first-person VR shooter set in the heart of a zombie apocalypse. The game features 25 weapons to choose from; open world environments; single player and co-op campaigns; and, if you have a powerful processor, destructible environments that react to weather effects.

Last week, Vertigo Games revealed that you'll need an Intel i7 processor to enjoy the game with all the environmental effects turned on. We’ve since learned that you can turn the advanced physics effects on with any hardware, but the developer doesn’t recommend doing so because "the CPU would choke" without an i7. They also said that processors with fewer threads struggle to maintain 90 FPS.

Vertigo Games set the price for Arizona Sunshine at $39.99 on both the Steam store and Oculus store. You can pre-order the game now through Steam for the Vive. Oculus doesn’t offer pre-orders through the Oculus storefront, but you can purchase a copy in advance from Humble Bundle.

If December 6 is too long for you to wait, you can try to get into the closed beta test. If you sign up for the Arizona Sunshine newsletter before November 15, you’ll be entered for a chance to get an invite into the test, which will run from November 22 to 29. Vertigo will send out invites to the beta after November 15.