Asus Resurrects GeForce GT 710 GPU With Four HDMI Ports

Apparently, having six different variants of the GeForce GT 710 simply isn't enough for Asus. As spotted by Japanese publication Hermitage Akihabara, Asus has quietly added a new seventh variant to the mix.
The new Asus GeForce GT 710, which goes under the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 part number, features a friendly, single-slot design with a passive cooling solution and dimensions of 6.57 x 4.13 x 0.74 inches (16.7 x 10.5 x 1.9cm). The GeForce GT 710 doesn't even require a PCIe 3.0 slot; it's perfectly happy on a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface, presenting the opportunity to use the graphics card on older motherboards that lack a PCIe 3.0 slot.
Asus' latest Kepler-powered graphics card is based on the GK208 silicon that comes sporting 192 CUDA cores that clock up to 954 MHz. There's also 2GB of GDDR5 memory running at 5,012 MHz across a 64-bit memory bus. The GeForce GT 710 isn't the type of graphics card that you would use to game on. Instead, it's an affordable option for users that are looking for a upgrade above integrated graphics or want to use multiple monitors simultaneously.
The design of the display outputs is what separates this specific GeForce GT 710 from Asus' previous models. The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 comes with four HDMI ports so it can accommodate up to four 4K monitors.
Originally, Kepler didn't natively support the HDMI 2.0 standard, which is required to push 4K at 60 Hz over an HDMI port. Through a technique called chroma subsampling, Nvidia was able to let the Kepler-based graphics card output an image at the aforementioned resolution and refresh rate. There are still some caveats though.
The GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 can only do 60 Hz if paired with a single monitor. When two or more monitors are used at the same time, the refresh rate drops down to 30 Hz.
Although not many are left, the GeForce GT 710, which came out in January 2016, is still in circulation. Online retailers typically sell the graphics cards for $50-$100, depending on the brand.
It needs to be a minimum of PCIe 2.0 because Nvidia and math says so. (Math is at the end)
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=f345c5ec-d00d-4818-9b43-79885e8a161f
I am not sure where you are getting the PCIe 3.0 information
The point I was trying to make was if the motherboard doesn't have PCIe and instead has AGP you are out of luck but at that point you have bigger problems ... dead end architecture.
Extending your argument that the PCIe level doesn't matter lets compute the numbers for 4 - 4k video feeds at 30 hertz all through a graphics card on a PCIe 1.0
(You may have meant the version doesn't matter as long as you go higher / more bandwidth but I felt like doing the math anyway ... FOR SCIENCE!)
I'm assuming if they had to use chroma subsampling on PCIe 2.0 then there won't be enough bandwidth at PCIe 1.0 but lets let the math tell us!
3840 x 2160 = 8,294,400 pixels on a single 4k screen
8,294,400 x 4 screens = 33,177,600 pixels on 4 - 4k screens
The screen is refreshed 30 times a second so
33,177,600 x 30 hertz = 995,328,000 pixels per second
But this is only for one color.
995,328,000 x 3 primary colors = 2,985,984,000
Then you divide by 100 million because math and you get
2,985,984,000 / 100,000,000 = 29.85 Gigabits per second or 3.73 Gigabytes per second of bandwidth to power all 4 screens.
Now lets compare this to the PCIe chart
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PCI_Express#History_and_revisions
PCIe 1.0 x8 link
2 gigabytes a second
O darn it isn't quite there.
A PCIe 1.0 x16 link would do it but unfortunately we can't just glue on 8 more links.
PCIe 2.0 x8 link
4 gigabytes a second
We have a winner!
Mathematically it is not possible to run 4 - 4k monitors at 30 hertz on anything short of a PCIe 2.0 x8 link, although a single 1280x720 monitor will work just fine.
I hope this sufficiently answers "Why does it have to be pcie 2.0"
Edit: Apparently the chroma subsampling mentioned earlier was only to cram the information over HDMI 1.4 and had nothing to do with the PCIe bandwidth.
The card will do 30Hz using 2 or more screens at 2160p. At 1080p it should be able to do 60Hz on 4 screens. InvalidError is right, this is perfect for marketing. You don't need RTX Titans to drive the digital menu boards at McDonalds.