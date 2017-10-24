Asus RoG Adds Strix 'Hero' And 'Scar' Gaming Laptops

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced a trio of new Strix series gaming laptops powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Core i7-7700HQ processor.
These new gaming laptops share a number of features, including a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ running at 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz), 16GB DDR4-2400 MHz, and a single 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB FireCuda SSHD.
The Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 features a 15.6" FHD 120Hz display with a 1920 x 1080 max resolution powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.
The Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is equipped with a larger 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms display with wide viewing angles, fast 5ms response time, and 120Hz refresh rate.
Finally, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 also features a 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 but includes built-in G-SYNC support, as well. The company stated there will “soon” be a 15” variant of this laptop available with a 144Hz panel.
The company stated the 17.3” Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is available immediately with a $1,600 MSRP. The 15.6” ASUS ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 and 15.6” 144Hz ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 will be available next month priced at $1,600 and $1,900 respectively.
|Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74
|Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74
|Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74
|Processor
|7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2400 MHz
|Display
|15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 25ms with 178° viewing angles
|17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms with wide viewing angles
|17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC 144Hz 9ms with 178°viewing angles
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
|Storage
|256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB FireCuda SSHD (8GB cache)
|Camera
|1280 x 720 HD Webcam
|Networking
|2x2 802.11acBuilt-in Bluetooth V4.1Gigabit Ethernet Jack
|I/O
|1x Combo audio jack1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen14x USB 3.01x Mini DisplayPort1x HDMI1x AC adapter plug
|Audio
|Dual 3.5W stereo speakers
|Battery
|64Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion
|Power Adapter
|150W
|Dimensions
|15.1 x 10.3 x 0.8~0.9 in
|Weight
|5.1 lb
|Price
|$1,600
|$1,900
I know ASUS released a Ryzen laptop with a RX 580 in it, but TBH, I'm waiting to see what AMD has coming with the mobile CPU's.
Some real competition in this sector would be nice. Hopefully AMD can get the upcoming Vega GPU's in some laptops. *NEW* products with the same specs over and over is getting old.
Seriously though, "Taking both its name and design inspiration from the combat assault rifle packed by special forces and used in warfare"
So they are referencing a gun and SCAR is an acronym for (Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle). So this article should have it capitalized everywhere.
Probably reasonable to assume the former; if they ARE going to release a 15" with a GTX 1070, Thunderbolt 3, and 144hz/G-Sync 1080p monitor for under $2,000 that's still a pretty good balance of performance, portability, and price even without an 8th gen Intel processor...
I see what you mean. I definitely wouldn't be willing to pay $1900 for a 144hz laptop display unless it included at least a 1070 on board.
No worries on the downvote :-) and thanks for the clarification!