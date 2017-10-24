Asus RoG Adds Strix 'Hero' And 'Scar' Gaming Laptops

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced a trio of new Strix series gaming laptops powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Core i7-7700HQ processor.

These new gaming laptops share a number of features, including a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ running at 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz), 16GB DDR4-2400 MHz, and a single 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB FireCuda SSHD.

The Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 features a 15.6" FHD 120Hz display with a 1920 x 1080 max resolution powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is equipped with a larger 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 5ms display with wide viewing angles, fast 5ms response time, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Finally, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 also features a 17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 but includes built-in G-SYNC support, as well. The company stated there will “soon” be a 15” variant of this laptop available with a 144Hz panel.

The company stated the 17.3” Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 is available immediately with a $1,600 MSRP. The 15.6” ASUS ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 and 15.6” 144Hz ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 will be available next month priced at $1,600 and $1,900 respectively.

