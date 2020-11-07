Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you’re planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds, anytime soon, this Black Friday deals season, which is already underway, should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we are tracking below.

This Black Friday season, we’re also seeing some solid deals on current-gen chips from Intel, as well as and AMD’s 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen chips. The brand new Ryzen 5000 series processors provide epic upgrades in performance (see our review of the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X ), but we don’t expect to find big discounts on them -- it may be tough to find them in stock at all.

Below, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday CPU deals, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, mutli-core productivity monsters like those you’ll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmark hiearchy .

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: was $329, now $219 @Newegg

With a max-boost frequency of 4.3 GHz, this CPU is more than ready to take on some processing. You will need an AM4 socket type to use this chip. It supports DDR4 and comes with a Wraith Prism cooler.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G: was $144 now $139 @Newegg

This 4-core, 3.7-GHz processor comes with integrated Radeon graphics, which makes it ideal for building an inexpensive gaming PC.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: was $329 now $324 @Newegg

This 65W processor boats 8 cores and 16 threads, along with a 4.4-GHz maximum boost clock.

View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $399 now $379 @Newegg

A fantastic processor for 1080p gaming, the Core i7-10700K boasts a 5.1-GHz boost clock speed with 8 cores and 16 threads. It comes free with Marvel's Avengers.View Deal

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

AMD's brand new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, which range from the Ryzen 5 5600X on the low end to the Ryzen 9 5950X on the high end are slowly rolling out to stores. As we write this, most if not all are out of stock, but check the dynamic widgets below for up-to-date information on each.

