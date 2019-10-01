Trending

Cooler Master’s MA620M Is ARGB Shrouded in Secrecy

Cooler Master today announced its MasterAir MA620M single-fan dual-tower with addressable RGB lighting (aRGB) exposed through an aluminum shroud. Scheduled for an October 7 market launch on Amazon, we’ve yet to see any pricing info for the CPU cooler beyond the $99 MSRP quoted way back during the Computex trade show in May.

Current pricing isn’t the only thing shrouded, as Cooler Master isn’t even providing photos of the front, nor the familiar oblique angle that helps readers imagine proportions. The firm did however provide a data set that includes dimensions, for those able to imagine harder.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA620M Specs

SeriesMasterAirFan Air Pressure2.0mm H2O (Max)
Product NumberMAM-D6PN-120PA-R1Fan MTTF160,000 Hours
Cooler TypeAir CoolerFan Noise Level8 - 30dBA
Dimensions (L X W X H)5.3 x 4.9 x 6.5 inches / 135 x 125 x 165mmFan Power Connector4-Pin (PWM)
Heat Sink Material6 heat pipes, aluminum finsFan Rated Voltage12V DC
Fan Dimensions (L X W X H)4.7 x 4.7 x 1 inches / 120 x 120 x 25mmFan Rated Current0.16 A
Fan Quantity1Fan Safety Current0.37A
Fan Speed650-2000 RPM (PWM) ± 10%Fan Power Consumption1.92W
Fan Airflow57.3 CFM (Max)Warranty5 years
CPU SocketsLGA2066, LGA2011-v3, LGA2011, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1