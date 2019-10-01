Cooler Master’s MA620M Is ARGB Shrouded in Secrecy

Cooler Master today announced its MasterAir MA620M single-fan dual-tower with addressable RGB lighting (aRGB) exposed through an aluminum shroud. Scheduled for an October 7 market launch on Amazon, we’ve yet to see any pricing info for the CPU cooler beyond the $99 MSRP quoted way back during the Computex trade show in May.

Current pricing isn’t the only thing shrouded, as Cooler Master isn’t even providing photos of the front, nor the familiar oblique angle that helps readers imagine proportions. The firm did however provide a data set that includes dimensions, for those able to imagine harder.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA620M Specs