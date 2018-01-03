Epson Releases OSVR Plug-in For Moverio AR Glasses

Epson announced that its Moverio AR Smart Glasses are now compatible with the OSVR platform. Epson worked with Sensics to create a software plug-in that would ensure compatibility between Epson’s hardware and the existing OSVR software ecosystem.

“We are excited to add Epson and their strong line of augmented reality products to the list of devices supported by OSVR,” said Yuval Boger, CEO of Sensics. “Our experience shows that enterprise customers seek multi-vendor solutions that can be upgraded over time and OSVR makes this process exceptionally easy.”

Epson’s OSVR plug-in makes it easy for software developers to integrate support for the Moverio AR Smart Glasses into their existing software because the OSVR middleware creates a compatibility layer between Epson’s hardware and popular development platforms, such as Unity. The OSVR plugin also enables compatibility between Epson’s smart glasses and third-party peripherals and accessories, such as positional tracking sensors and handheld input devices. Further, it enables compatibility with existing OSVR-compatible software, such as the OSVR Protector chaperone system.

“This collaboration between Epson and Sensics enables OSVR developers to easily port existing games and apps to Epson’s Moverio augmented reality smart glasses, and provides existing Moverio developers with powerful new tools and resources for building rich new content,” said Leon Laroue, Technical Product Manager of Augmented Reality Solutions at Epson America.

It's hard to say which OSVR content could run on Epson's current Moverio BT300 Smart Glasses with its more than two-year-old Intel Atom x5 SoC. The AR and VR devices that are just around the corner are typically powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 835 VR. However, Epson may have something hot and new up its sleeve for CES next week. It's been two years since Epson revealed the Moverio BT300 prototype, and it was roughly two years before then that the company launched the Moverio BT200. We're about due for a refresh, especially in the rapidly advancing world of augmented reality.

The Epson Moverio OSVR plug-in is available for free through GitHub. Epson also provides documentation and examples to help developers get started.