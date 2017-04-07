Watch Us Play 'Escape From Tarkov'

It’s the final day before the weekend, and as always, we’re back with another weekly livestream. This week, we enter the realm of early access games once again with Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov.

The game is described as a mix of elements from role-playing, tactical first-person shooter, and hardcore survival games. The main objective (as the title suggests) is to escape the city of Tarkov, which has descended into chaos thanks to the ongoing conflict between multiple private military corporations. As such, the deceptively desolate city is home to many enemies who will try to kill you.



You’ll have to scavenge parts for weapons and armor to stand a chance against the enemy. In addition, you’ll also have to monitor your health. Factors such as hunger, thirst, and even radiation exposure can mean the difference between life and death. The game is broken up into multiple sections of the city, which provide some shelter and respite when you're trying to evade the enemy, but once you die, you’ll have to start all over again.

Yesterday, the studio added a new playable faction into the game. Unlike the original USEC PMC (private military corporation) character, which has to scrounge for weapons and armor, the Scavs arrive in the area with a random set of equipment, and they’re ready to fight at any moment. This character is for those who want a faster and more casual experience when you're playing the game against other players, as you don’t have to continually find weapons, ammunition, or other resources.

Currently, the game is still in its alpha stages, but a closed beta session is scheduled for the summer. An open beta is also planned, but the studio has yet to decide dates for the session. If you want to get in on the closed beta, you can pre-order the game on the studio's website.

