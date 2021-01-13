EVGA Announces Two RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

Alongside the newly announced RTX 3060 from Nvidia, EVGA announced its own custom-designed cards for the RTX 3060 GPU, the XC, and XC Black which pack compact dual-fan cooler designs. EVGA just announced these cards, so we have very little information on the XC and XC Black's full specifications. We should know more once the RTX 3060 officially launches next month.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black

(Image credit: EVGA)

The XC Black will be EVGA's cheapest/baseline model for the RTX 3060 lineup, it packs a modest-looking dual-fan cooler design; in fact, it looks identical to that of RTX 3060 Ti XC Gaming with its all-black shroud. In-line with its stealth-like appearance, there is no hint of LED/RGB lighting anywhere on the card.

We don't know the full dimensions of the RTX 3060 XC Black, but if it is indeed the same cooler as the 3060 Ti XC Gaming, we can expect the Black to be around 4.33 x 7.94 inches. If true, the XC Black will be one of the smallest RTX 3060s on the market.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC

(Image credit: EVGA)

The RTX 3060 XC appears to be EVGA's more mid-ranged RTX 3060 SKU in the lineup. Compared to the XC Black, this card is basically identical in every way. The only major difference is the inclusion of a backplate (you can barely see it in the image) which can help with heat dissipation, graphics card rigidity, and add a bit of flair to the card's overall design language. This card could also include a factory overclock, but we can't be sure at this time.

So far, this is all that EVGA has announced for its RTX 3060 lineup, we still don't know if an XC Ultra or FTW model will pop up. Typically EVGA has at least three SKUs for Nvidia's mid-range GPUs, so we could see a flagship model -- possibly with a triple-fan cooling solution quite soon.