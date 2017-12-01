Trending

Gigabyte Reveals RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card

Gigabyte revealed a new Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card equipped with the company’s Windforce cooling shroud.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G joins a short list of vendors (the most recent being PowerColor) to have released custom-cooled versions of AMD’s most recently deployed graphics architecture, the RX Vega 64. The new graphics card sports a factory overclocked base frequency of 1,276MHz (a 29MHz increase from the reference card), and a boost clock rate of 1,560MHz (a 14MHz increase). The memory back-end (8GB 2,048-bit HBM2 clocked at 945MHz) remains the same as the reference models.

The custom-cooled RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G is familiar with its dual Windforce fans, metal backplate, and orange accents. The backplate also features a copper plate directly behind the GPU for increased thermal dissipation. The card requires two 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a 750W power supply. Gigabyte also beefed up the display outputs compared to the reference model (which had one HDMI 2.0 and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs), allowing up to six screens to be connected via three HDMI 2.0 ports and three DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces.

Pricing and availability of the new Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G graphics card are currently unknown, but with CES just around the corner, we’ll likely be seeing them soon.

ProductGigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G
Stream Processors4,096
Core Clock1,276MHz
Boost Clock1,560MHz
Memory8GB 2,048-bit HBM2
Memory Clock945MHz
Display Output- HDMI 2.0 x3- DisplayPort 1.4 x3
Power Connectors8-pin x2
Recommended PSU750W
  • torka 01 December 2017 15:46
    I hope it performs better than it looks
  • Blas 01 December 2017 17:36
    Wow!, that's what i call a factory overclock! A staggering 2.3% on base clocks and an impressive 0.9% on boost clocks! It makes you wonder why AMD even bothered releasing a reference card, with all this overclocking potential untouched... /s
  • AnimeMania 01 December 2017 17:53
    I wonder why they added so many display outputs? Are they expecting that many people will connect multiple low resolution monitors? It might help you choose their card knowing that you don't have to use display adapters.
  • derekullo 01 December 2017 18:22
    Gaming on 1 Monitor
    CoinBase/Cryptocompare/Crying on 2nd monitor
    Minergate/Anxiety on 3th monitor
    Anime on 4th monitor (Currently Elfen Lied ... /cringe)

    Any more than 4 is just crazy lol.
  • hannibal 01 December 2017 19:46
    Amd production technology does not support high freguencis neither in cpu or gpu. So that is not big news. The intersting thing is how long these custom cards can keep the max or near max speed and what temperatures they have compared to reference model.
  • redeemer 01 December 2017 23:09
    overclocking GPUs is pointless anyway
  • bit_user 02 December 2017 02:46
    I'd much prefer a 2-slot 3-fan card over a 3-slot 2-fan.

    Still rockin' my 2-slot 2-fan EVGA 980 Ti FTW, though. I thought 3-slot cards were pretty much a thing of the past...
  • cnlmiller7 02 December 2017 02:57
    But how else will I add the 6 fps I need to enjoy the game?!
  • Anoraki 04 December 2017 13:57
    Atleast there's an even ratio of display ports. Not everyone has a Dell monitor. My Dell monitor doesn't even support display port... or HDMI.
  • timmy_area51 04 December 2017 14:00
    gigabyte is not bad , but air cool is not good
