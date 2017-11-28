How To Use The Intel SA-00086 Detection Tool

Intel has created a program to help you find out if your Intel-based Windows or Linux system is at risk from the recently announced vulnerabilities, Intel SA-00086, found in the Intel Management Engine.

To run it, download the version pertaining to your operating system from here and unpack it.

For Windows:

Run Intel-SA-00086-GUI.exe in the DiscoveryTool.GUI folder.

An output like the one above will tell you if your system is vulnerable and needs an update.

For Linux:

Run intel_sa00086.py.

INTEL-SA-00086 Detection ToolCopyright(C) 2017, Intel Corporation, All rights reservedApplication Version: 1.0.0.128Scan date: 2017-11-21 17:23:19 GMT*** Host Computer Information ***Name: <>Manufacturer: N/AModel: N/AProcessor Name: N/AOS Version: (17.3.0)*** Risk Assessment ***Detection Error: This system may be vulnerable, please install the Intel(R) MEI/TXEI driver (available from your system manufacturer).For more information refer to the SA-00086 Detection Tool Guide or the Intel security advisory Intel-SA-00086 at the following link:https://security-center.intel.com/advisory.aspx?intelid=INTEL-SA-00086&languageid=en-fr

A message like the one above will tell you if your system is at risk.

If your system is at risk, check our article here to learn where you can find an update that should address the problem.

