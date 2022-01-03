Intel Arc A380 GPU Goes Neck-and-Neck With GTX 1650 Super In New Benchmarks

The key specifications of Intel's Arc Alchemist A380 desktop graphics card, and a matching crop of benchmark results, have been unearthed by serial PC hardware leaker momomo_us. According to the Twitter-based PC data digger, Intel's entry-level desktop GPU will feature 128 execution units (EUs) and run at up to 2.45 GHz. This yet-to-be-launched graphics card has 4.8GB of VRAM onboard, suggesting the data leak. It performs roughly on a par with the GeForce GTX 1650 Super GPU when comparing the headlining GPU processing score in the aggregated SiSoft Sandra online database.

The Arc A380 is one of two entry-level graphics cards from the blue team based around the Xe-HPG architecture DG2-128EU GPU. There may be a cut-down version of even this lowest rung GPU, dubbed the Intel Arc A350, featuring only 96 of the 128 total possible EUs enabled. A larger one will join Intel's littlest GPU with up to 512 EUs, and there logically should be a middle-sized GPU rolled out to fill the gaps, but it's uncertain how Intel will create a 256 EU or 384 EU mid-market pleaser, for example.

Intel Arc A380 tests (Image credit: SiSoft)

Several vital specs of the Intel Arc A380 appear to be confirmed by this SiSoft Sandra benchmark run. According to the data, it's a desktop GPU with 128 EUs enabled, providing 1,024 FP32 shading units. In addition, the GPU ran at a clock of 2.45 GHz during the SiSoft tests. Other exciting specs recorded by the system info and benchmarking app include 1MB of L2 cache present and a VRAM quota of 4.8GB is available.

Intel Arc A380 tests (Image credit: SiSoft)

In terms of performance, the new Intel Arc A380 appears to nestle among others featuring GPUs like the GeForce RTX 1650 Super, the Radeon RX 580X, and the modern RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU.

As with all leaks of this nature, please add a pinch of salt to the data, especially from the out-of-favor SiSoft synthetic benchmark suite. Last but not least, remember that Intel will be making several announcements later this week; some will very probably be about its initial salvo of Arc Alchemist graphics cards.