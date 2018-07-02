Trending

Microsoft's Andromeda May Not Land This Year

An Andromeda mockup by David Breyer.

We've seen a ton of leaks about Microsoft's Andromeda device, a foldable computer running a new version of Windows 10. But Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet, who is superbly sourced at Microsoft, has sources telling her it likely won't show up in 2018, or possibly at all.

Those sources say that Microsoft executives don't expect the updates to Windows 10 that make Andromeda work to release in Redstone 5 later this year, both because of "scheduling and quality." But additionally, the team can't see a reason why people need a pocketable, dual-screen PC.

Update 12:14 p.m. ET: Microsoft declined to comment.

Recent reports suggested that Microsoft was experimenting with ARM processors in prototypes and saw potential for Andromeda to be as impactful as the initial Surface line was to the laptop market. Internal emails suggested a 2018 release date with OEM partners producing similar devices soon after.

This raises the question as to whether or not work on Andromeda will continue to make Redstone 6, which would likely release in the spring of 2019, or if Microsoft will table the project entirely. Foley's sources suggest that this device, or a similar, dual-screen PC, would show up at some point. We already saw some hardware vendors show off their own dual-screen laptops, like Asus' Project Precog and Lenovo's new Yoga Book, at Computex in Taipei earlier this year.

  • fffcmad 02 July 2018 20:28
    I want it. If the marketing is right, this device will find its customers.
  • photonboy 03 July 2018 11:44
    So Microsoft chooses the name ANDROMEDA which elicits rage in me due to the Mass Effect 4th game of that name?

    Maybe I'm the only one who's still pissed... what I really want is a 10" W10 tablet of reasonable price and quality but quality control seems to be all over the map with some Windows products.
  • susanmwhite 03 July 2018 12:20
    Recent reports suggested that Microsoft was experimenting with ARM processors in prototypes and saw potential for Andromeda to be as impactful as the initial Surface line was to the laptop market.
  • bigdragon 03 July 2018 17:01
    I recall that Sony had tried several extremely tiny PCs in the past. I don't recall any of them catching on. I'm not sure what audience Microsoft thinks it is appealing to with a dual-screen Surface device. It doesn't make much sense to me as a PC, and makes even less sense as a phone product.

    I could see potential if Andromeda was used as an XBox mobile console. It could be Microsoft's equivalent to Nintendo's 3DS. The bottom screen could have touch-sensitive controls while the upper screen focuses on the action. There's a lot of potential there if the mainstream gaming industry can stop pushing graphical detail over gameplay and stylization.
  • techy1966 04 July 2018 02:51
    I would buy it only if they used some form of actual x86 CPU using ARM CPU would just make it an over priced toy that would be almost useless to me and my personal needs. This is just my own opinion and the features I look for in a product.
  • mihen 04 July 2018 03:45
    Maybe their plan is to use it as some type of notebook(paper kind).
  • photonboy 04 July 2018 12:31
    It's a very NICHE market but it does make sense for some?... the example they showed before was an EXCEL spreadsheet.

    So it can be carried like a really thick phablet/tablet but open to give double the screen size or show two different programs side-by-side.

    Still, if you really need the portability I think a small phone/tablet is what people would do and if they absolutely needed more screen space due to WORK I think people would go with a small laptop or larger tablet.

    INPUT is the problem so I'm not clear on who the target market is:

    1) needs extreme portability, and
    2) needs larger screen, and
    3) touch/stylus input is sufficient

  • Jeff Fx 06 July 2018 18:00
    >But additionally, the team can't see a reason why people need a pocketable, dual-screen PC

    They should be let go for lack of vision. A dual-screen tablet with the right software becomes an excellent study and research device. One screen for the item being studied, and one for notes. That's just one use that many people could get from something like this.
  • danwat1234 11 July 2018 01:31
    Ask Harper to help Microsoft develop the software for the Andromeda Ascendant.
