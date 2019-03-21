RX 580 Steal: MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC Selling for $180

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC normally costs $229.99. But for a limited time you can grab it from Newegg for $179.99 after applying the promo code EMCTWVU24 and the $20 rebate card. It also comes with two free games, your choice of Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5. The deal is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends on March 27.

The Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC is MSI's custom rendition of the mid-range AMD Radeon RX 580 that was introduced two years ago. As its product name implies, the graphics card features MSI's classy black and white Armor cooling solution. Two award-winning Torx fans provide the graphics card with adequate cooling and aid performance. The cooling fans are endowed with the Zero Frozr technology so the graphics card remains completely silent until the GPU's temperature breaks the 60 Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) threshold.

MSI RX 580 Armor 8G OC Specs

On the specification side, the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC clings to AMD's reference design, such as the 2,304 shading units and 8GB of GDDR5 memory. However, MSI gave the graphics card a small performance boost by upping boost clock to 1,366MHz, compared to AMD's reference spec of 1,340MHz boost clock. As our review has shown, the Radeon RX 580 is capable of delivering an enjoyable gaming experience at resolutions up to 2560x1440 with even the most demanding games at high quality settings.

Physically, the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC has a 269 x 125 x 38mm footprint and should fit in most modern computer cases without hiccups. The graphics card draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and only requires a 500W power supply unit to run properly.

For connectivity, the graphics card comes with two DisplayPort outputs, two HDMI ports and even a DL-DVI-D port. You can connect up to five displays to the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor 8G OC if multitasking is your cup of tea.

Should You Buy This Card?

For help deciding if this is the card for you, check out our review of the AMD Radeon RX 580; this face-off should help you decipher the differences between reference cards from AMD and third-party branded cards, like this MSI for sale. There's also our graphics card buying guide, and our GPU hierarchy will show where the RX 580 ranks among other GPUs available now.

Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.