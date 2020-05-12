Ampere in the Oven: Nvidia Cooks up 'World's Largest Graphics Card'

In just two days, Nvidia is expected to unveil its next-gen graphics architecture, Ampere. Technically, Nvidia hasn't confirmed this, but it told us to "Get Amped" for its GTC keynote coming on May 14.
Today, Nvidia uploaded a video to YouTube showing CEO Jensen Huang cooking up something spicy (the video is unlisted at the moment, so kudos go to Andreas Schilling for spotting it):
In the brief clip, Jensen wants to show us something and pulls it out of the oven while the cameraman is hardly able to contain his laughter.
"Okay, ladies and gentlemen, what we've got here is the world's largest graphics card," the exec says.
There's little point in speculating at this point, but this is almost certainly an Ampere-based Tesla graphics card packed with eight GPUs and tied together with an NVLink interconnect. We suspect the GPUs are Nvidia A100s, which haven't been formally announced but are expected to succeed the Pascal-based P100 and Volta-based V100.
Also, why did they disable the comments?
Where do you see that? The V100 datasheet only lists SMX2. SMX3 sounds like next-gen, unreleased stuff.
AFAIK, SMX and SMX2 are Nvidia-proprietary form factors. I don't believe Habana uses it, but feel free to prove me wrong.
I'm not saying they don't use a similar mezzanine card format, but I don't believe it's SMX-based.
It would just be a cesspool of nvidia haters and even nvidia fanboys that reflect poorly on the company, its products, and its userbase.
Moreover, this product is almost certainly not even aimed at gamers, who would comprise the vast majority of commenters. So, most comments would be irrelevant, at best.
Keep in mind that its predacessor, the DGX-1, clocked in at 3.5 kW.
Gaming benchmarks, or it's not a graphics card!
Yes. Leather jacket + apron would be more appropriate. Chef's hat would be the finishing touch, but I'm willing to overlook that one in a pandemic.