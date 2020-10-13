GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Bundles Hit Newegg

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 (Image credit: Asus)

The GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 are back in stock at some retailers (sometimes), such as Newegg. Unfortunately, you can only pick them up as part of bundles, and even at that, not all the bundles are available for purchase.

The limited stock on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (codename Ampere) has been an ongoing headache for both retailers and consumers. The situation won't improve any time soon as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confessed that the shortage will likely plague us until next year.

News broke over in China that some motherboard vendors would leverage the circumstances to boost motherboard sales by pairing them up with Nvidia's Ampere-based graphics cards. It would seem that the practice has made its way over to the U.S. as Newegg is running different bundles with the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090.

There are currently 10 GeForce RTX 3080 bundles on Newegg. The graphics card is paired with everything imaginable, starting with SSDs, power supplies, motherboards and memory, just to name a few options. Unfortunately, none of the bundles are in stock, so it'll take a bit of patience to actually snag one up. Even those that show they're available end up with a page saying the graphics card is unavailable.

(Image credit: Newegg)

The cheapest bundle comes in at $829.98 and binds the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming with a Crucial BX550 1TB SSD. It boasts a $20 savings, which would be lovely if it were available. At the other end of the spectrum, an ABS Gladiator Battlestation with RTX 3080 and all the bells and whistles is paired with a modest $300 1440p monitor, for a total price of $3779.99 (and $119.99 in savings).

The GeForce RTX 3090 meanwhile stars in nine unique bundles on Newegg. The least expensive one starts at $1,634.98 and includes the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming and the EVGA SuperNova 750 GT power supply, which seems a bit puny for the 350W card if you're using something like a Core i9-10900K, but whatever. At the top of the pricing ladder is an Asus X570 Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) with a Strix 3090 for $2,159.98, a mere $20 discount. Except, it's out of stock as well.

Over time, the bundling strategy might be an effective at helping clear out other inventory. It may also, to a certain extent, dissuade scalpers from buying up graphics cards that genuine consumers are interested in. The problem is that the bundles don't offer any flexibility at all. The graphics card that you want might not be matched with another piece of hardware that you want or need.