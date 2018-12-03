Trending

Nvidia Unleashes the Titan RTX

By

We all knew it was coming, and today it has officially arrived. Nvidia has announced its Turing-powered Titan RTX. Although the chipmaker markets the graphics card for AI researchers, deep learning developers, data scientists, and content creators, the Titan RTX will undoubtedly find its way into many top-tier gaming systems as well.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Titan RTX is now also known as the T-Rex because Nvidia claims it's the most powerful desktop graphics card on the planet. The graphics card features 4,608 CUDA cores and comes clocked with a 1,350MHz base clock and a 1,770MHz boost clock. With its 576 Tensor cores and 72 RT cores, the Titan RTX can supply up to 130 teraflops of deep learning performance and 11 GigaRays of ray tracing performance. The graphics card also comes equipped with 24GB of high-performance GDDR6 memory, twice the amount of previous-gen Titan models, to deliver up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. The memory operates at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 384-bit memory interface.

Titan RTXTitan VQuadro RTX 5000RTX 2080 Ti FE
Architecture (GPU)Turing (TU102)Volta (GV100)Turing (TU104)Turing (TU102)
CUDA Cores4608512030724352
Peak FP32 Compute16.3 TFLOPS13.8 TFLOPS11.2 TFLOPS14.2 TFLOPS
Tensor Cores576640384544
RT Cores72N/A4868
Texture Units288320192272
Base Clock Rate1350 MHz1200 MHz1620 MHz1350 MHz
GPU Boost Rate1770 MHz1455 MHz1815 MHz1635 MHz
Memory Capacity24GB GDDR612GB HBM216GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14Gbps1.7Gbps14Gbps14Gbps
Memory Bus384-bit3072-bit256-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth672 GB/s653 GB/s448 GB/s616 GB/s
ROPs96966488
L2 Cache6MB4.5MB?5.5MB
TDP280W250W265W260W
Transistor Count18.6 billion21.1 billion13.6 billion18.6 billion
Die Size754 mm²815 mm²545 mm²754 mm²
Price$2499$2999$2300$1199

According to Nvidia, the Titan RTX is the Swiss Army Knife of graphics cards. On the AI side, the Titan RTX's 576 Tensor cores and 24GB of memory help improve training and inference for neural networks. Thanks to the presence of NVLink, AI researchers and Deep Learning developers can pair two of these cards together to work with large neural networks and data sets.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Data scientists will be happy to know that Nvidia's Titan RTX also comes with support for Nvidia's RAPIDS platform. RAPIDS is a collection of open-source software libraries for data analytics and machine learning that help accelerate machine learning activities. On the content creation side, the Titan RTX's 72 RT cores give content creators real-time ray tracing and AI functionalities while the graphics card's 24GB of memory and 672 GB/s of bandwidth open the door for real-time 8K video editing.

The Titan RTX has a 280W TDP (thermal design power) rating and draws power from two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Display outputs include three DisplayPort outputs, one HDMI port, and one USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.

The Titan RTX graphics card carries an eye-watering $2,499 price tag and will be available later this month in the U.S. and Europe.