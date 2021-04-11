Raspberry Pi Transforms Nerf Gun Into Call of Duty Controller

If you don't know what to do with your old Nerf guns or maybe just want to upgrade them, you could always turn them into working video game controllers as Alfredo Sequeida did with his latest Raspberry Pi project.

The best Raspberry Pi projects offer more than just proof of concept, they have real-world applications. Sequeida not only transformed his old Nerf gun into a controller but successfully uses it in Call of Duty.

The project required installing a few new buttons as well as integrating existing hardware like the trigger, which was soldered to open GPIO pins. An old Android phone retrieves the accelerometer data and the Pi uses this information to determine the aim of the controller.

(Image credit: Alfredo Sequeida)

A custom Python script interprets the controller input, which is then translated into output for the PC. You can read more about the code in detail on the official GitHub page. If you want to see how well it works, you can check it out in action on Sequeida's official YouTube where you can also follow him for more updates and cool projects.