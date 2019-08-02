Razer Launches Viper Mouse With Lightning-Fast Optical Switches

Razer launched their new Viper mouse - a lightweight, eSports-targeted rodent touting their new in-house optical switches.

The Viper debuts the company’s aptly-named Razer Optical Mouse Switch on its main left/right buttons, which uses infrared actuation to achieve a "lightning-fast" response time of just 0.2ms. Razer also stated that this technology, which requires no physical contact for signal transmission, grants improved durability over their mechanical counterparts with a rating for up to 70 million clicks.

Whilst the switches are new, the Viper retains Razer’s renowned 5G Advanced Optical Sensor, which has become somewhat of a staple amongst their top-end mice. It offers true 16000 DPI and can measure 50G acceleration as well as up to 450 IPS.

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit, stated that the mouse was “designed ground up in collaboration with some of Team Razer’s best eSports athletes,” including the likes of Epitácio "TACO" de Melo from the MIBR CS:GO team.

The design of the Viper is ambidextrous, with rubber grips and dual thumb-macros on either side. Moreover, the use of a unibody chassis, as opposed to having a skeletal shell, has cut weight down to just 69g – making the Viper Razer’s lightest wired mouse to date. At the bequest of Team Razer players, the DPI button has been moved the underside to prevent accidental clicks. Finally, the Viper also introduces Razer’s new SpeedFlex cable, which they claim reduces friction, snagging and ‘edge drag’ – which effects the large mouse flicks that are characteristic of low-DPI FPS gameplay.

The Razer Viper is available now, retailing for US $79.99.

Specifications

Sensor Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor Resolution Up to 16000 DPI Speed 450ips Acceleration 50g Ambidextrous Yes Switches Razer Optical Mouse Switch (left/right keys) Polling Rate 1000Hz Lighting Razer Chroma Buttons 8 Software Razer Synapse 3 Cable Razer SpeedFlex cable, 2.1m Dimensions (WxHxD) 66.2 x 126.73 x 37.81 mm Weight 69g w/o cable Price $79.99 USD

