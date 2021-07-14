The 1TB Samsung 980 SSD Falls to Just $119

Blazing fast NVMe storage can give your build a much needed turbo boost, but it almost always comes at a high price compared to more cost-effective SATA drives. But Newegg's latest deal is helping to challenge that preconception.

Over at Newegg, you can get $20 off Samsung’s 1TB 980 M.2 NVMe drive — down to just $119.99, which makes for an impressive $0.11 per GB.

Samsung 980 NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $139.99, now $119.99 @ Newegg

Samsung’s 980 M.2 SSD offers a premium spec list for a less-than premium price — AES 256-bit encryption, a software suite to get the best out of it, a reliable nickel-coated thermal controller and read/write speeds up there with the best.View Deal

Satisfying your need for speed, the Gen 3 980 is capable of achieving read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000 MB/s respectively. Plus, it's built for endurance with a 600 TBW and 5-year warranty, alongside effective thermal control and an algorithm that helps it deliver long-lasting performance.

Pair that with the great Samsung Magician software package and a sleek, restrained design, and you’ve got something that'll have a very minimal footprint on your build, while making a world of difference to your loading speeds.

If you’ve been looking for a Gen 3 turbo boost, this is the deal to get.