Trending

The 1TB Samsung 980 SSD Falls to Just $119

By

Give your build an extra dose of speed

Samsung 980
(Image credit: Future)

Blazing fast NVMe storage can give your build a much needed turbo boost, but it almost always comes at a high price compared to more cost-effective SATA drives. But Newegg's latest deal is helping to challenge that preconception.

Over at Newegg, you can get $20 off Samsung’s 1TB 980 M.2 NVMe drive — down to just $119.99, which makes for an impressive $0.11 per GB.

Samsung 980 NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $139.99, now $119.99 @ Newegg
Samsung’s 980 M.2 SSD offers a premium spec list for a less-than premium price — AES 256-bit encryption, a software suite to get the best out of it, a reliable nickel-coated thermal controller and read/write speeds up there with the best.View Deal

Satisfying your need for speed, the Gen 3 980 is capable of achieving read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000 MB/s respectively. Plus, it's built for endurance with a 600 TBW and 5-year warranty, alongside effective thermal control and an algorithm that helps it deliver long-lasting performance.

Pair that with the great Samsung Magician software package and a sleek, restrained design, and you’ve got something that'll have a very minimal footprint on your build, while making a world of difference to your loading speeds.

If you’ve been looking for a Gen 3 turbo boost, this is the deal to get.

Topics
SSD
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • danlw
    It amazes me that there are still people, gamers included, who haven't made the switch to an SSD because of the lame excuse of spinny disks being cheaper per GB. To me its like saying "I don't want a Tesla because I get more storage per dollar from an 18-wheel truck." Capacity is not the end-all be-all of storage. Speed plays a factor; otherwise we would all be using tape drives. Your daily driver (boot & programs drive) should be fast. Your storage container where you keep all your junk (movies, photos) should be big, but it doesn't have to be fast.

    As I see SSDs get cheaper and cheaper the excuse to not make the switch gets more and more lame. Even the cheap government computer I use at work comes standard with an M.2 SSD! So if anybody is still booting from a spinny disk, the government is more up to date than they are!

    Of course, if you can easily afford a Tesla semi (8TB SSD) more power to you.
    Reply