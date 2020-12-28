Sony's PlayStation 5 Controller Now Works With Linux

Sony has released an official Linux driver for its PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The driver allows using the controller to play Linux games, which is good news for Linux gaming enthusiasts.

The new Linux kernel driver fully supports Sony's PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's key functionality, including the gamepad, touchpad, and motion-sensing both in USB and Bluetooth modes, reports Phoronix. At the same time, the driver doesn't yet support the advanced capabilities of the new controller, such as Adaptive Triggers and the VCM-based haptics.

Sony's PlayStation consoles have long been known to be Linux friendly, and for years activist Linux users installed this operating system on their PlayStation machines. Therefore, it is not surprising that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is now supported by Linux. It will take some time before someone installs Linux on PS5, but enabling the controller supports the first step.

For Linux gamers, added support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller means that they can use it for gaming and expect Sony to make other PS5 peripherals compatible with the platform.