Take Your Next Zoom Call From Jensen Huang's Kitchen

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is famous for graphics cards and leather jackets, but more recently his kitchen has been getting some attention. Apart from the unhealthy obsession with Spatulas, you can't deny that it's a snazzy kitchen, and as it's become something of an icon, so who wouldn't want to be seen there?

Now, Nvidia outed its RTX 30-series community kit (available for download here), which includes a huge number of wallpapers, gifs, screenshots and more -- everything you need to quench your Nvidia obsession.

Want a few more spatulas in your life? Jensen's kitchen from the 30 Series announcement is now available as a Zoom background. (You'll need to supply your own leather jacket.)Download → https://t.co/4a7rawWWI6 pic.twitter.com/dOZ7AxFcD3September 10, 2020

A handful of screenshots are included of upcoming RTX titles, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite, which is also getting an RTX update.

Of course, all the content is available in full 4K resolution, because that's the golden standard the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 strive for.

We've unboxed the RTX 3080, and while we aren't allowed to share performance data yet, it's safe to say we're looking forward to the moment we get to put them on the Best Graphics Cards lists.