Thermaltake Makes Waves with DIY Liquid Cooling Kits

Thermaltake has just announced a whole plethora of new liquid-cooling kits, designed to help any would be water-cooling enthusiast into the super-cooled big leagues that full loop cooling can provide.

There’s four different kits total, both start out life as either the C240, or C360. Each, as the name suggests comes with either a single 240mm dual rad, or a 360mm triple radiator for your CPU only liquid-cooled loop. On top of that, each version is available with both hard and soft tubing as well, depending on what takes your fancy.

With the hard tubing variants, Thermaltake’s included as standard, a 200ml DDC pump and reservoir combo, an addressable RGB Pacific W4 CPU water block, a 240mm/360mm rad depending, six 16mm G¼ inch compression fittings, two G¼ inch 90 degree adapters, a bottle of T1000 transparent coolant, and around 4M (8 lengths of 500mm) of 16mm outer diameter PETG tubing, and a silicon insert to form your bends. The soft tubing variant trades out the hard PETG for 2M of ½ inch inner diameter tubing, and the 16mm hard tubing compression fittings for ½ inch inner diameter soft tubing compression fittings instead. Both kits also get the required number of aRGB Sync radiator fans, a tube of thermal paste, a reservoir fill bottle, an RGB fan controller, and a PSU bridge for cycling your loop with as well, before powering it on for the first time.

Fears of aluminum?

For those worried about these being constructed from aluminum to save costs, (a metal that notoriously corrodes when combined with copper parts, inevitably gunking up and destroying your liquid-cooled system), rest assured Thermaltake has stated that the radiator is of a copper construction with a brass tank. Meaning that if you did want to expand your loop at a later date, you can add other copper components without worry.

Overall the kits look fairly reasonable, the inclusion of the two 90 degree fittings does puzzle us however. From the images they seem to be designed as T connectors, capable of operating both as 90 degree and 45 degree fittings, however if that’s the case, that means they’d require at least two plug fittings to plug the angle you’re not using, which aren't included. Hopefully it’s just a picture mixup on the site, and the press release. Even so, with hard tubing builds, you’ll typically need a lot more than two 90 degree angles to make a clean looking system, oh and a heat gun too.

No word on pricing or availability just yet although we’ve been assured they’re due to launch almost immediately.