Turtle Beach Unveils Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Gaming Headset Before Gamescom 2019

Turtle Beach has given the public a sneak peak at its new Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Gaming Headset and Edge PC Audio Enhancer. The new devices will be officially shown to the public in person for the first time at Gamescom 2019 (August 21st-24th in Cologne, Germany). The new cans add to the Atlas PC line with the company calling these the ultimate high-performance wireless PC headset while the audio enhancer is an inline item said to improve existing headphones. The Elite Atlas Aero features a single 50mm driver, high-sensitivity microphone, long battery life and a metal floating headband for $149.99.

The headset itself is mostly black and features a sleek floating metal headband along with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system. The headband uses a suspended pad and swappable cooling gel-infused memory foam for additional comfort. The glasses relief system is built into the earcups creating a small channel in the ear cushion for additional comfort when using these with glasses. The earcups are over-ear (closed) made from athletic fabric, leather and memory foam.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Inside each earcup is a single 50mm "Nanoclear" driver with Neodymium magnets. Speaker response is said to reach from 12Hz to 20kHz covering the human hearing range and more (as is common with any decent headset). The unidirectional noise cancelling microphone is boom type and sticks out from the left side. Also located on the left earcup are the master volume, mic mute and two remappable control functions for easy access. In order to tweak your sound and make the most out of the Waves Nx and Maxx technologies, the Control Studio software allows for customization.

Being wireless, battery life is important as what point is there to cut the cord if the device isn't able to last through your gaming/listening session. To that end, the company states over 30 hours of battery life which should last through at least a couple days of very long sessions. When the battery runs down, these can also be used in wired mode connecting to the PC via 3.5mm jack. Charging is handled via USB connected charging cable.

Another product that will be shown at Gamescom is the Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer, this device is said to give your existing headset better audio on PC. The device connects to the system through a USB port and gives access to the Turtle Beach Control Studio software and the Waves Nx 3D audio, Waves Maxx and mic monitoring. The device connects with any passive wired gaming headset (66-inches long).

The Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Gaming Headset and the Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer will be shown at Gamescom in about a week. We can find the headset for pre-order now at $149.99 with the audio enhancer priced at $29.95 also available for pre-order now. Turtle Beach says both will be available in late September 2019.

Image Credit: Turtle Beach