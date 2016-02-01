'Shadow Of Mordor' Benchmark Running In VR With Vireio Perception Drivers

In October 2015, a video previewing the Vireio Perception driver functioning with Bioshock Infinite, a Direct X 11 title, was released. The people behind the free, open-source driver said it was actively working on implementing DX11 support into the drivers. And then they went silent, giving no indication of the status of the project for over three months.

Today, the silence surrounding the project has ended with another preview video of a DX11 title operating in VR. This time, we see Middle Earth: Shaddow Of Mordor running through the in-game benchmark, and performance numbers at the end.

Vireio Perception said the game was tested with an AMD FX 8350 CPU paired with an R9 390 series graphics card. The benchmark test was run with all of the graphics settings at their lowest presets. Without the Vireio Perception driver, the average frame rate was 60 fps. With the driver switched on, the performance dropped significantly. The average frame was reported as 44 fps, but if you pay attention to the graph during the test, you’ll notice the frame rate drops well below the average.

The test was also performed with the graphics settings set to the highest presets. Again, without the Vireio Perception driver, the game reported 60 fps, but with it enabled there was an even bigger performance hit. The benchmark reported an average of 33 fps, but it dipped below 20 fps at some points in the test.

Work still continues on DX11 support for Vireio Perception, but judging from the performance results, you’ll need a very powerful computer to use it, unless the volunteers working on this project manage some impressive performance optimizations.

