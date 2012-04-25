Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

Test Setup And Comparison Table
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 2.0, Chipset: Intel Z68, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
Comparison Table
|Manufacturer
|Hitachi
|Hitachi
|Model
|Deskstar 5K4000
|Deskstar 7K4000
|Model Number
|HDS5C4040ALE630
|HDS724040ALE640
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|3.5"
|Capacity
|4 TB
|4 TB
|Spindle Speed
|5400 RPM
|7200 RPM
|Other Capacities
|1.5, 2 TB
|1.5, 2 TB
|Platters
|5
|5
|Cache
|32 MB
|64 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6Gb/s
|SATA 6Gb/s
|Operating Temperature
|5-60°C
|5-60°C
|Specified Idle Power
|4.9 W
|6.9 W
|Measured Idle Power
|4.7 W
|7.3 W
|Operating Shock (2 ms, read)
|70 G
|70 G
|Manufacturer
|Hitachi
|Hitachi
|Model
|Deskstar 5K3000
|Deskstar 7K3000
|Model Number
|HDS5C3030ALA630
|HDS723030ALA640
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|3.5"
|Capacity
|3TB
|3TB
|Spindle Speed
|5400 RPM
|7,200 RPM
|Other Capacities
|1.5, 2 TB
|1.5, 2 TB
|Platters
|5
|5
|Cache
|32 MB
|64 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6Gb/s
|SATA 6Gb/s
|Operating Temperature
|5-60°C
|5-60°C
|Specified Idle Power
|4.8 W
|6.8 W
|Measured Idle Power
|4.9 W
|7.1 W
|Operating Shock (2 ms, read)
|70 G
|70 G
|Manufacturer
|Seagate
|Seagate
|Model
|Barracuda XT
|Barracuda
|Model Number
|ST33000651AS
|ST3000DM001
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|3.5"
|Capacity
|3TB
|3 TB
|Spindle Speed
|7,200 RPM
|7,200 RPM
|Other Capacities
|2 TB
|0.75, 1, 1.5, 2 TB
|Platters
|5
|3
|Cache
|64 MB
|64 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6Gb/s
|SATA 6Gb/s
|Operating Temperature
|5-60°C
|0-60°C
|Specified Idle Power
|6.4 W
|5.4 W
|Measured Idle Power
|7.4 W
|5.2 W
|Operating Shock (2 ms, read)
|63 G
|80 G
|Manufacturer
|Western Digital
|Model
|Caviar Green
|Model Number
|WD30EZRS
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|Capacity
|3 TB
|Spindle Speed
|5400 RPM
|Other Capacities
|2.5 TB
|Platters
|4
|Cache
|64 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6Gb/s
|Operating Temperature
|0-60°C
|Specified Idle Power
|5.5 W
|Measured Idle Power
|6.1 W
|Operating Shock (2 ms, read)
|65 G
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
Thanks.