AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List

AMD designed the Radeon RX 550 with its Polaris 12 core (code-named Lexa) as an inexpensive solution for low-end gaming. The GPU sports 640 EUs in total, but two of its Compute Units are disabled, leaving 512 Stream processors active. The RX 550 comes equipped with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 7 Gb/s, which communicates over an aggregate 128-bit interface. In terms of performance, the RX 550 is decidedly entry-level, competing against Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 at HD resolutions. It typically sells for somewhere between $80 and $100.


AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPUAMD Radeon RX 580AMD Radeon RX 570AMD Radeon RX 560AMD Radeon RX 550
Code-nameEllesmere XTEllesmereBaffinLexa
Shader Units230420481024512
Texture Units1441286432
ROPs32321616
Transistor Count5.7 Billion5.7 Billion3 Billion2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1257 MHz / 1340 MHz1168 MHz / 1244 MHz1175 MHz / 1275 MHz1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
MemoryUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
TDP185W150W80W50W


Below is a list of all currently available RX 550 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus Radeon RX 550 2GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 2GB GDDR5View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI

MSI Radeon RX 550 Aero 2GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 550 LP OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 550 Aero OC 4GB GDDR5View Deal

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 550 Red Dragon OC 2GB GDDR5View Deal

Sapphire

Sapphire RX 550 Pulse 2GB GDDR5View Deal

XFX

XFX Radeon RX 550 P2SFG5 2GB GDDR5View Deal
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mamiefurax 02 November 2017 15:09
    Radeon Graphics cards are always the bests !
    Reply
  • mamiefurax 02 November 2017 15:59
    Really they're the best !
    Reply
  • mamiefurax 02 November 2017 16:00
    but for Linux the worst !
    Reply
  • mesrvback 03 November 2017 13:52
    also for linux the best, no need for closed-source drivers anymore :)
    Reply