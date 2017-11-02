AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List

AMD designed the Radeon RX 550 with its Polaris 12 core (code-named Lexa) as an inexpensive solution for low-end gaming. The GPU sports 640 EUs in total, but two of its Compute Units are disabled, leaving 512 Stream processors active. The RX 550 comes equipped with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 7 Gb/s, which communicates over an aggregate 128-bit interface. In terms of performance, the RX 550 is decidedly entry-level, competing against Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 at HD resolutions. It typically sells for somewhere between $80 and $100.



GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 570 AMD Radeon RX 560 AMD Radeon RX 550 Code-name Ellesmere XT Ellesmere Baffin Lexa Shader Units 2304 2048 1024 512 Texture Units 144 128 64 32 ROPs 32 32 16 16 Transistor Count 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion 3 Billion 2.2 Billion Base Clock / Boost Clock 1257 MHz / 1340 MHz 1168 MHz / 1244 MHz 1175 MHz / 1275 MHz 1100 MHz / 1183 MHz Memory Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bit Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit TDP 185W 150W 80W 50W



Below is a list of all currently available RX 550 graphics cards, separated by brand:

