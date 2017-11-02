AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics Card Price List

AMD designed the Radeon RX 550 with its Polaris 12 core (code-named Lexa) as an inexpensive solution for low-end gaming. The GPU sports 640 EUs in total, but two of its Compute Units are disabled, leaving 512 Stream processors active. The RX 550 comes equipped with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory at 7 Gb/s, which communicates over an aggregate 128-bit interface. In terms of performance, the RX 550 is decidedly entry-level, competing against Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 at HD resolutions. It typically sells for somewhere between $80 and $100.
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 580
|AMD Radeon RX 570
|AMD Radeon RX 560
|AMD Radeon RX 550
|Code-name
|Ellesmere XT
|Ellesmere
|Baffin
|Lexa
|Shader Units
|2304
|2048
|1024
|512
|Texture Units
|144
|128
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|32
|16
|16
|Transistor Count
|5.7 Billion
|5.7 Billion
|3 Billion
|2.2 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
|1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
|1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
|1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
|Memory
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
|TDP
|185W
|150W
|80W
|50W
