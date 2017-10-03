AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 560 4GB Gaming OC Edition
Specifications
Asus uses the same matte graphite shroud that we've seen on its previous models. It's not particularly conservative, but it doesn't jump out at you either. A back-lit logo is perhaps the most eye-catching highlight, and you're able to control its color output via software. There are also a couple of stickers in Asus' bundle for adding flair, if you feel like tacking them on.
There’s no backplate, which we find a little surprising given this particular card's price tag (expect to pay ~$150, whereas the least-expensive Radeon RX 560s sell for $130).
A six-pin power connector is found on the card's top edge, all the way at its back.
The thermal solution's cooling fins are oriented vertically, meaning waste heat is directed down toward your motherboard and out to the side of your case. Fortunately, Polaris 11 isn't a particularly hot GPU.
Display outputs include one DP 1.4 connector, an HDMI 2.0 interface, and one DVI port, all three of which can be used simultaneously. DVI is fine, though it's really falling out of vogue. We imagine it makes the most sense on an entry-level graphics card like this one that might go into a lower-end machine without a brand new monitor.
Board and Power Supply
Asus uses a custom PCB sporting 4+1 power phases. Its design looks a little unconventional from the front and back. Case in point, the memory's VRM is over there on top-right, below the six-pin power connector.
On the back and behind AMD's GPU, you'll find a number of surface-mount components that generate a significant thermal hot-spot in our infrared images. The BIOS is in the same vicinity, and it heats up quite a bit as well.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
Realtek ASP1206
VRMM3056MUBIQHigh-side1x per phaseM3054MUBIQLow-side2x per phaseN-channel MOSFETs
CoilsSAP IISuper Alloy PowerFerrite Core Chokes
Memory Modules & Power SupplyMemory ModulesH5GC8H24MJR-ROCSK hynix 4x 8Gb module7 Gb/s
PWM ControlleruP1540uPI SemiconductorSynchronous-rectified Buck converterSingle-phase
VRMM3056MUBIQHigh-sideM3054MUBIQLow-sideN-channel MOSFETs
CoilsSAP IISuper Alloy PowerFerrite Core Chokes
Other ComponentsFan Controller8915FNITEFan controlMonitoring
BIOSWinbond 25X20Kynix SemiconductorEEPROMBIOS
Other FeaturesAdditional Features- 1x six-pin auxiliary power connector- Regulated fan connection for case fan
