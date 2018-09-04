ASRock H370M Pro4 Micro ATX Motherboard: Best Cheap 1151?

How We Test

We picked our primary components (the CPU, graphics, and DRAM) based primarily upon a balance of performance and price. Intel’s Core i3-8350K offers four cores at 4GHz, and the fact that it’s unlocked hasn’t escaped us. It’s unlikely anyone will crack one of these locked platforms, but stranger things have happened. And we’d hate to be stuck with a locked processor if clock speed adjustments suddenly became available.

We also chose the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for its performance-to-price ratio. The two-fan cooler of MSI’s Gaming X version gives us reduced noise while still fitting within two slots.

As for memory, we decided to stick with RAM we had on-hand. G.Skill’s Ripjaws V 3200 barely carries any price premium over budget sticks, and it could allow overclocking if anyone were to unlock the platform. Our CPU supports DDR4-2400 at both 9x 133MHz and 12x 100MHz settings, and if anyone ever figures out how to fool the boardinto using the higher 12x multiplier with the higher 133MHz base clock, the resulting 1600MHz frequency would get us to DDR4-3200.

The Core i3-8350k doesn't include a cooler, so we used a Noctua NH-U12 because it was handily close to our test bench.

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Graphics Driver GeForce 382.53

Comparison Products

ASRock H370M Pro4 View Site

MSI B360M Mortar View Site

ASRock Fatal1ty B360 Gaming K4 View Site

Despite the difference in chipsets, the closest competitor to ASRock's H370 Pro4 is MSI's B360M Mortar, due to form factor, features and price. Due to pricing concerns, ASRock's own B360 Gaming K4 and Fatal1ty H370 Performance fill the remainder of these charts.

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command-line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset, No AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content