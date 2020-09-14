Asus TUF VG259QM Monitor Review: Ultimate 280Hz Gaming

Asus TUF VG259QM deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve rounded up some of the fastest monitors in our database to compare the VG259QM’s performance. In the 25-inch class is the HP Omen X 25f and Acer Predator XN253Q . Also here are three speedy 27-inchers with VA panels: the Samsung C27RG5 , Gigabyte G27QC and ViewSonic Elite XG270QC .

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

The VG259QM managed to top 400 nits in SDR mode (401.2 nits). This is more than enough light for any indoor space., and you could even use this monitor outdoors with ease. Luckily, there is enough range in the backlight settings to bottom out at 60 nits if you prefer to play in the dark.

The VG259QM has a latest-generation IPS panel, so we’re not surprised to see relatively low black levels. It beats the two TN screens in the group but lags behind the VA panels -- also, no surprise. At 1,080.2:1, the VG259QM’s contrast is a little better than the average IPS monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

After our calibration to 200 nits (see our recommended calibration settings on page 1), the VG259QM maintained its lead in the black level contest over the TN screens with a decent 0.2-nit score.Our calibration also increased dynamic range slightly to 1,139.8:1. This is one of the better test results we’ve seen for an IPS panel. The VG259QM definitely has a little more image depth than the HP and Acer displays here.

The VG259QM impressed us further in the ANSI test with an excellent 1,150.6:1 score. In the IPS and TN world, it doesn’t get much better. Typically, only a VA monitor manages to score above 1,000:1 in this benchmark. Our sample had decent screen uniformity, which helps here.

