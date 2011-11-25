Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|SSD: OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06Hard Drive: Western Digital Caviar Green 2 TB (WD20EARX) SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 580 1536 MB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: 285.62RST: 10.6.0.1002Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Iometer
|v1.1.0
|Games
|Battlefield 3
|Origin, 1680x1050, High Quality Settings
|F1 2011
|Steam Version, 1680x1050, 4x AA, High Quality Settings
|Rift
|v1.5, 1680x1050, High Quality Settings
Installation Notes:
- Battlefield 3 was installed using EA's Origin client
- F1 2011 was installed from Steam
- Rift was installed from scratch using the client's downloader
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)