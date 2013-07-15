Trending

Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Intel's Haswell-based CPUs have a unique cooling problem that leaves many overclockers in a quandary. Today, we're rounding up nine different sink and fan combinations to see if any can contend with the fourth-gen Core processor's copious heat.

Argon AR01 Installation

Insulated washers (bottom-center of photo below) protect the motherboard from bracket standoffs (right side of photo), which are screwed into the motherboard support plate. Mounting brackets top these standoffs, and are secured with nuts (top of photo).

Also secured by thick nuts, a cross brace holds the AR01’s base tightly against the top of the CPU. Cross cuts provide for compatibility with both Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers, in addition to an included wrench.

Synthetic rubber straps then connect the fan to the heat sink, preventing the transmission of vibrations. Unlike the rubber rivets used by some competing brands, SilverStone’s straps snap in from the side for easy removal.

133 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Madn3ss795 15 July 2013 04:27
    No NH D14?
  • 016ive 15 July 2013 05:03
    Thermalright Archon SB-E X2, That's one big as* cooler!
  • jk_ventolero 15 July 2013 05:16
    The CM H212 Evo has been a crowd favorite for quite some time now. :) I wonder how that might have performed. :D
  • blackmagnum 15 July 2013 05:50
    Water cooling is the best way forward: less noise, energy efficient and low maintenance.
  • CaptainTom 15 July 2013 06:27
    I hate to say it but all this article demonstrated to me is that Haswell is in no way better than Ivy Bridge. Even Ivy Bridge used 25% less energy with a 10% boost when compared to Sandy Bridge, and I can still get IB to 4.8 GHz on air.

    Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...

    Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
  • s3anister 15 July 2013 06:30
    I can't even fathom why one would spend this much time to write an article like this and still leave the NH-D14 out.
  • spazoid 15 July 2013 08:10
    It's funny how some of you guys still think Intel made Haswell with desktops in mind. This is a CPU architecture made for mobile. It's quite sufficient for desktops in every regard. Yes, it might not outperform IB by much, and it might run a bit hotter, but in a laptop, there is nothing that compares to Haswell.
  • Crashman 15 July 2013 08:25
    11158600 said:
    No NH D14?
    Noctua picked the NH-U14S instead of the D14. Please feel free to ask them why.

    Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.

    11159094 said:
    I can't even fathom why one would spend this much time to write an article like this and still leave the NH-D14 out.
    I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
  • Shneiky 15 July 2013 08:42
    Really disappointed that there was no be quiet! and Cooler Master representatives. I would enjoy seeing how a Dark Rock Pro 2 or a V8 GTS/V6 GT.
  • flong777 15 July 2013 08:49
    The comments are correct concerning the omission of the NH-D14 from this testing. It really doesn't matter a damn what "Noctua picked," that is not the issue. The FACT is the D14 is legendary for its cooling and to leave it out of any major test is just plain stupid. Don't forget that it won your last competition for best cooler.

    To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.
