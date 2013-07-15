Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Argon AR01 Installation

Insulated washers (bottom-center of photo below) protect the motherboard from bracket standoffs (right side of photo), which are screwed into the motherboard support plate. Mounting brackets top these standoffs, and are secured with nuts (top of photo).

Also secured by thick nuts, a cross brace holds the AR01’s base tightly against the top of the CPU. Cross cuts provide for compatibility with both Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers, in addition to an included wrench.

Synthetic rubber straps then connect the fan to the heat sink, preventing the transmission of vibrations. Unlike the rubber rivets used by some competing brands, SilverStone’s straps snap in from the side for easy removal.