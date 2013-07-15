Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Argon AR01 Installation
Insulated washers (bottom-center of photo below) protect the motherboard from bracket standoffs (right side of photo), which are screwed into the motherboard support plate. Mounting brackets top these standoffs, and are secured with nuts (top of photo).
Also secured by thick nuts, a cross brace holds the AR01’s base tightly against the top of the CPU. Cross cuts provide for compatibility with both Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers, in addition to an included wrench.
Synthetic rubber straps then connect the fan to the heat sink, preventing the transmission of vibrations. Unlike the rubber rivets used by some competing brands, SilverStone’s straps snap in from the side for easy removal.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.