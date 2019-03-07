Bitfenix Enso Mesh Review: Pretty, but Flawed

We like the looks of the Bitfenix Enso Mesh chassis, but at $90 (£69.80), the sub-par build quality, poor color matching between plastic and steel panels and lack of USB 3.1 Type-C are disappointing. Cases like Cooler Master's MasterBox MB500 TUF Edition offer better cooling performance and more features at a lower price.

Features and Specifications

Those looking for a new mid-tower chassis with a tempered-glass panel and RGB lighting may find Bitfenix's Enso Mesh appealing. But you'll have to be willing to overlook some design and performance drawbacks, as well as a higher-than-average price for the features it delivers.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (up to 10.7 inch/272mm) Dimensions (HxWxD) 17.8 x 8.3 x 19.3 inches (452 x 210 x 489 mm) Space Above Motherboard 1.5 inches (37mm) Card Length 13.3 inches (340mm) CPU Cooler Height 6.2 inches (160mm) Power Supply Format ATX Weight 18.8bs (8.5kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 3x 3.5" / 2x 2.5” Card Slots 7x Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0 audio/mic jacks Other ✗ Front Fans 1x 120mm (3x 120mm/ 2x 140mm max) Rear Fans 1x 120mm Top Fans ✗ (2x 120mm max) Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Damping ✗

Exterior

The Bitfenix Enso Mesh is constructed of steel, plastic, and tempered-glass and is painted black inside and out. Unfortunately, the black plastic panels do not visually match the painted metal panels, giving the case an odd two-tone look.

This smaller-than-average mid-tower ATX case measures 452 x 210 x 489 mm (17.8x8.3x19.3" DxWxH) and weighs just under 19lbs. Much of the top panel is covered by a metal-mesh filter, directly under which are mounting locations for two 120mm fans. The company also includes a flexible plastic panel for those who want to completely block off the vents in the top. This chassis is also available with a white finish.

The leading edge of the top panel is home to two USB 3.0 ports, an LED controller, headphone and microphone jacks, a hard drive activity LED, and a reset and power button. Directly behind the mesh front fascia you'll find mounting locations for two 120mm intake fans.

The removable front panel is made up of dual-layered metal mesh material that also serves as a filter. Four RGB-lit light bars live on the front of the case, one in each corner.

The full-coverage tempered-glass side panel is darkly tinted and held in place by rubber-coated locating pins and thumbscrews. The opposite side panel is stamped steel and attaches to the case via metal thumbscrews.

The rear of the chassis is pretty standard ATX mid-tower fare. The motherboard I/O area sits directly over the chassis' seven expansion slots. There is an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, as well as an exhaust-fan mounting location outfitted with a 120mm fan. That location features slotted screw holes that lets you make minor adjustments to the position of the fan to fine-tune airflow or make room for system components.

The bottom of the case has a filtered hole for power-supply ventilation and four large rubber-coated plastic feet that keep the case approximately a half inch off the floor. The removable 6-inch nylon power-supply filter can be removed from the side for quick and easy maintenance and cleaning.

Overall, the fan filtration system on the Bitfenix Enso Mesh does a good job in terms of its ability to prevent dirt and dust particles from entering your system. The filter on the top of the case is attached by magnetic seals around its edge. The large metal mesh front panel also attaches to the frame via magnets. The plastic filter covering the PSU mounting location features a trademarked design called "Sideway-removable," which allows the filter slide in and out from the side of the case.

