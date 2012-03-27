System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Power And Temperature Benchmarks
AMD's FX-series CPUs are not known for power efficiency under load (and certainly not when overclocked), so the results we're about to see shouldn't take anyone by surprise. Of course, a single Radeon HD 7970 tells a much more compelling efficiency story than two Radeon HD 6950 cards in CrossFire, so expect to see a confluence of factors impact the final consumption numbers.
The new build’s modest Hyper TX3 cooler isn’t much of a mach for Xigmatek’s Gaia, but it does a decent job considering its less expensive price. The Radeon HD 7970's load temperatures look a little higher than we’d expect, but keep in mind that the Radeon HD 6950 CrossFire setup from the previous build also benefits from non-reference coolers.
For the price, the lack of a larger SSD seems like an oversight. I would think anyone really considering this build would have done better to get a larger SSD and a 7950 or 7870. Or perhaps a single large hybrid HD would be a better option.
When you compare their overclocking potentials, they have about the same performance. And then there is the availability of the GTX 680, which is not. So it makes since why the 7970 was chosen.
The 7970 has better compute potential too. But I don't think that is relevant for a gaming box.
My thoughts exactly. This story was probably done before Kepler, but now with the 680 launched, the editor sure must be feeling a bit shortchanged.
Of course, the fact that the 680 has disappeared off the shelves is a different story entirely. In any case, within the next few weeks, we should see significant price cuts on the 7970, potentially making this build relevant once again.
I desperately want a monitor at that resolution.