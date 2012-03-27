System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Power And Temperature Benchmarks

AMD's FX-series CPUs are not known for power efficiency under load (and certainly not when overclocked), so the results we're about to see shouldn't take anyone by surprise. Of course, a single Radeon HD 7970 tells a much more compelling efficiency story than two Radeon HD 6950 cards in CrossFire, so expect to see a confluence of factors impact the final consumption numbers.

The new build’s modest Hyper TX3 cooler isn’t much of a mach for Xigmatek’s Gaia, but it does a decent job considering its less expensive price. The Radeon HD 7970's load temperatures look a little higher than we’d expect, but keep in mind that the Radeon HD 6950 CrossFire setup from the previous build also benefits from non-reference coolers.