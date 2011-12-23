System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Photoshop again shows the $1200 machine’s so-called six-core processor performing as though it had only three cores, which it does if you classify a module as a core instead of an integer pipeline. Either way, its six cores perform less work per cycle than the $600 build’s mid-priced Core i5.
Utilizing the same architecture as the $600 PC, but without overclocking limits or disabled features, the $2400 machine is still left with nothing more than raw frequency to beat its low-cost rival.
3ds Max and WinZip punish Don Woligroski for placing an FX processor in the $1200 machine. Ironically, he probably would have been better served by a Phenom II.
With lower per-clock performance and no advantage favoring its two extra integer cores, the $1200 machine is stuck competing against the $600 PC in ABBYY FineReader. With a modest clock speed advantage over its $600 rival, this type of application appears to be the raison d'être for the added features of the $2400 machine’s Core i7 CPU.
gaming tdp of 6950s = max 160 * 2 = 320
bd 6100 95W officially.
320 + 160 = 480
overclocking won't need more than an extra 100W max.
nothing else uses much power. These are budget builds, they're not made for upgradeability.
I think we need a single/multiple GPU article to find out if there's anything that can be rescued from this. Throw in a couple of different motherboards, that sort of thing. Does memory speed make a big difference? Would Windows 8 Beta help in any way?